Tension erupted in Pune's Manchar after BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and police had an altercation at a disputed stepwell site. The row is over alleged encroachment, with the MP issuing an 8-day deadline for 'karseva' to reclaim the Hindu site.

Tension prevailed in Manchar of Pune district after an altercation (light pushing and pulling) reportedly broke out between police personnel of Pune rural police and Rajya Sabha BJP MP Medha Kulkarni during her visit to a Pandava-era stepwell site on Friday, amid a dispute over alleged encroachment in the area.

MP's Visit Sparks Tension

Kulkarni had reached Manchar on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti and visited the historic stepwell (locally known as Barav) to review the situation following a recent controversy of encroachments in the area. According to local sources, the MP also visited a nearby dargah located adjacent to the stepwell. It is also being claimed that she urged activists of certain Hindutva organisations to mark the alleged encroachment in the area with coloured paint. Following this, some activists reportedly attempted to place a photograph of a Hindu deity at the site, leading to tension at the spot. Anticipating that the situation could escalate, police officials from Pune Rural Police intervened and stopped the activity. During the intervention, a brief altercation reportedly took place between police personnel and MP Kulkarni; a video of the same also went viral on social media.

MP Alleges Encroachment, Issues Ultimatum

Speaking on the incident, Kulkarni alleged that members of the local Muslim community had put up boards, painted the structure and constructed a mazaar at the site without permission. "They (People from the local Muslim community) have put up boards, painted the structure and constructed a mazaar here without any permission. However, when I attempted to write 'Om' at the site, the police stopped me. This place belongs to us, and we have ample proof to support our claim. Despite that, we are being prevented from doing so. We have given them an eight-day deadline, failing which Hindus will carry out karseva to reclaim possession of this place," said Medha Kulkarni. She also claimed that the place is a Pandav-era stepwell, and that several proofs have already been submitted to the authorities to support this. "The place belongs to Hindus," she added.

Police Beef Up Security

Police have since increased their deployment in the area to maintain law and order, while the administration said the situation is being closely monitored and talks are underway with both sides to maintain peace. (ANI)