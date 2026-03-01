Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the 'petroleum lobby' in Pune, warning of strict action against those obstructing green energy. Asserting no one can influence him, he stressed the need for energy self-reliance through alternative fuels.

Gadkari Warns 'Petroleum Lobby' Over Green Energy

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday took a swipe at the "petroleum lobby" while addressing a green energy-related programme in Pune, asserting that no one can influence him and warning of strict action against those not working transparently.

Speaking at the inauguration of an event organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy, Gadkari said strong lobbies often try to obstruct the growth of alternative energy but stressed that such pressure would not deter efforts to promote green energy. "I am sitting here with a stick in my hand; no one has been born who can manage me. Do good work, otherwise action will be taken," Gadkari said in his characteristic style, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

The Path to Energy Self-Reliance

Emphasising the need for energy self-reliance, the Union Minister said India must focus on alternative energy sources if it wants to become strong and self-sufficient in the future.

Recalling earlier initiatives, Gadkari said that when he had spoken about promoting biofuels, ethanol and other alternative energy sources several years ago, many people had mocked the idea and dismissed it as unrealistic. However, significant progress has since been made in the sector, and those initiatives are now becoming a reality, he said.

Allegations of Opposition to Green Projects

Gadkari also alleged that a powerful petroleum lobby was opposing the expansion of green energy projects. "A powerful petroleum lobby is standing against me. I do not think they will allow green energy projects to move forward easily," he said, adding that he would not be intimidated by such pressure.

A Call to Action for Stakeholders

Encouraging entrepreneurs working in the sector, Gadkari said those who avoid struggle cannot move ahead and urged stakeholders to work with determination to achieve success.

Highlighting the importance of energy security, the minister said India must reduce its dependence on petroleum and instead promote indigenous energy sources such as biofuels, ethanol and green hydrogen. Gadkari's remarks at the event have triggered discussions in political and industry circles, with renewed focus on the future of green energy initiatives in the country. (ANI)