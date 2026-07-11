UP CM Yogi Adityanath said investment and jobs are expanding to Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, ending youth migration. He criticized past governments for stalled development, corruption, and failing to handle the encephalitis outbreak in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that investment and employment opportunities were now expanding beyond Noida and Ghaziabad to districts like Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, adding that the state's youth no longer need to migrate in search of jobs.

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Addressing a public gathering in Kushinagar, the Chief Minister said that if previous governments had focused on development, the youth of the region would not have been forced to leave their homes for employment. "If the previous governments had taken interest, the youth of Kushinagar would not have migrated. Today, when recruitment takes place in the UP Police or any examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, and I distribute appointment letters in Lucknow, it gives me immense joy to see a youth from Kushinagar also receiving an appointment letter," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi slams previous governments

Targeting previous governments, CM Yogi alleged that before 2017, there was neither intent nor policy for development, leading to a lack of investment and stalled projects. "Before 2017, there was no initiative on their part. That is why there was no investment either, and development works had come to a standstill," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of corruption and alleged that benefits meant for the poor were being misused. "The ration meant for the poor, healthcare facilities for the poor and employment opportunities for the poor were captured by Samajwadi Party goons, who ruined the lives of the poor," he alleged.

'Double-engine government does not tolerate goonism'

Highlighting the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said the BJP-led double-engine government does not tolerate criminal activities and has ensured peace across the state. "This double-engine government does not tolerate goonism. Earlier, if anyone tried to disturb the atmosphere during festivals, the administration dealt with such miscreants very strictly," he said.

He claimed that there have been no riots or curfews in the state in the last nine years and said people can now organise religious processions peacefully across Uttar Pradesh.

On encephalitis outbreak

The CM further targeted the previous governments over the encephalitis outbreak in the state, alleging that thousands of children suffered due to a lack of medical facilities and government attention. He said the present government has worked to provide a secure future for children and improve healthcare infrastructure in the region.

He said, "This used to be the season when thousands of innocent children suffered in agony due to encephalitis. The government sitting in Lucknow remained completely indifferent; there was no empathy or compassion whatsoever. The highest number of children suffering from encephalitis came from Kushinagar, and they were forced to travel to BRD Medical College for treatment. There were no beds, no proper arrangements for treatment, and absolutely no medical facilities available in Kushinagar."

Raising questions to previous Samajwadi party's government, he said, "What did they actually do when they were in power? People from the Musahar community used to die in agony due to starvation. Today we have provided these innocent children with a secure future, and this gives life a true sense of meaning."

CM Adityanath said that encephalitis has been eradicated from the state, crediting the achievement to the successful efforts of the government in ending the epidemic. He also highlighted welfare schemes benefiting the Musahar community, including land, permanent houses, Ayushman cards, free ration, Ujjwala connections and free electricity. (ANI)