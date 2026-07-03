Four people died and 11 were injured in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, after a canter truck hit a stationary bus. The bus had stopped for repairs when the truck struck it from behind, causing a pile-up. The victims were standing outside the bus.

Four people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary roadways bus near Keelar Mau village under the Bagwala Police Station area in Etah district, officials said on Friday.

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The accident took place when the state transport bus, which had pulled over on the roadside for repairs, was struck from behind by a canter, triggering a pile-up involving a third truck.

Upon receiving information about the pile-up, senior police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations.

DM Confirms Casualties, Details Incident

The victims were immediately rushed to the Etah Medical College. Providing details on the casualty figures and the nature of the accident, Etah District Magistrate Arvind Singh stated that those standing outside the vehicle bore the brunt of the impact.

"A roadways bus was being repaired on the roadside near Keelar Mau village. A confusion between the bus, a canter, and a truck caused a collision between the three. The passengers sitting inside the bus did not receive serious injuries, but the passengers standing outside the bus were critically injured," DM Arvind Singh said.

"Sixteen people were brought to the hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead. Out of the remaining injured individuals, one patient is currently in incubation and is being stabilised in a special ICU. Eleven others are injured and undergoing treatment, but they are out of danger," the District Magistrate added.

Investigation and Aftermath

Visuals from the spot showed significant damage to the vehicles involved, with debris scattered across the highway.

According to preliminary police investigations, the collision was triggered when the canter driver failed to negotiate the stationary bus, hitting both the vehicle and the passengers who had stepped out onto the road while the repairs were underway.

Further legal and administrative proceedings are currently underway. (ANI)