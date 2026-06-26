Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar warned Excise Dept officials against tarnishing the govt's image, threatening inter-departmental transfers. He said legal provisions could be introduced if needed and urged them to uphold the administration's dignity.

CM Warns Officials of Transfers for Damaging Govt Image

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday warned Excise Department officials against tarnishing the image of the government and said legal provisions could be introduced to enable their transfer to other departments if required.

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Chairing a review meeting of the Excise Department at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said the government would not "sit idle and watch" if officials acted in a manner that brought disrepute to the administration. "If you function with dignity, the government's dignity is enhanced. If you do anything that damages the government's dignity, we will not sit idle and watch. Do not assume that the staff and officials of the Excise department cannot be transferred to another department. If needed, there are also opportunities to bring about the legal changes necessary to carry out transfers. I am giving you clear instructions to work with great caution," Shivakumar said.

New Licenses and Departmental Targets

The Chief Minister said he would not tolerate any action that brought a bad name to the government. "I will not tolerate anyone or any attempt that brings a bad name to the government. After the AIB system was newly implemented in the Department, growth has occurred at the expected level. It has been decided to put 574 new licenses up for e-auction. Provide the facility to pay the license renewal amount in two instalments," he said.

The Chief Minister also said he had studied the functioning of Excise Departments in neighbouring states and called upon officials to achieve the targets set for the department. "I have seen reports on how the Department is functioning in neighbouring states. We must strive to reach the target set for the Department. If you work with dignity, the department's dignity is preserved. If the department's dignity is preserved, the government's dignity is enhanced. Display the professionalism that lifts up the government's dignity. Otherwise, strict action becomes unavoidable," he said. (ANI)