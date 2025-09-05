A 23-year-old hairdresser, who also worked as a grocery delivery man, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife, forcing her to strip, recording her obscene visuals, and later blackmailing her for months.

In a shocking incident Greater Noida, a 23-year-old hairdresser, who also worked as a grocery delivery man, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife, forcing her to strip, recording her obscene visuals, and later blackmailing her for months. According to the police, starting in July, the accused, identified as Gaurav, frequently delivered milk and household essentials to the victim’s apartment. The woman alleged that Gaurav blackmailed her for over two months using the explicit content he had recorded. She finally gathered courage to dial the police emergency helpline on September 2. This came after he reportedly shared her private images with her husband—who works in Ahmedabad—and even uploaded some of the content online.

According to TOI report, on July 10, when Gaurav arrived at the woman’s flat under the pretext of wanting to speak to her. Once inside, he allegedly pulled out a knife, held it against her sleeping son’s neck, and threatened to kill the boy if she resisted. The woman said he then forced her to undress while he filmed and photographed the act.

The woman said, "When I refused, he threatened to kill my children. He said he would throw my daughter into a drain. Fearing for their lives, I complied."

For weeks, Gaurav allegedly showed up uninvited, issuing threats, and even scaling the balcony of her fourth-floor flat in the night. His intimidation reached a breaking point on September 2, when he not only circulated the videos but also appeared at her doorstep around 6 am. That’s when the woman finally alerted the police.

Officials at Surajpur police station confirmed that Gaurav managed to flee before the police arrived at his residence but was later apprehended. "He was booked under BNS sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), along with provisions of the IT Act. His phone has been seized," an officer said.