PM Narendra Modi is set to flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the indigenous technology as a major milestone for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the nation's engineering prowess.

In a major boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday detailed the features and significance of India's first-ever hydrogen-powered train, scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind.

Describing it as a landmark achievement for the nation's engineering prowess, the Minister highlighted that the entire propulsion system and technology are indigenous. "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first hydrogen train from Jind today. This is a matter of pride for the country, especially for engineers, that such complex technology has been developed in the country," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in green energy, the Minister said, "It was very important to develop this technology because hydrogen is a new energy, a new fuel. How to use this fuel in transportation, how to develop that technology in India, and making it an indigenous technology under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is very important. And this is a major milestone for the Railways today, as the entire technology was developed in India and the IP rights are with India."

Indigenous Technology and Zero Emissions

Explaining the technical mechanism behind the zero-emission train, Vaishnaw pointed out that the system converts water into power. "Hydrogen is made from water; an electrolyzer plant is installed nearby. Hydrogen is produced from water and then converted back into electricity through this fuel cell. This electricity is then used to drive the motors. So basically, this entire propulsion system, from hydrogen production to its actual use in the motor, all IP rights are with India today," he said.

Rigorous Safety Assessment

Addressing safety concerns regarding the use of hydrogen, the Minister assured that the train has undergone rigorous international testing. "A very comprehensive safety assessment was conducted over a long period. An independent safety assessment was done by TUV SUD, one of the world's most reputed safety assessment agencies. In every way, the train is secure," he stated.

He further elaborated on the advanced sensor systems: "Many safety sensors have been installed, including heat detectors and leak detectors. Hydrogen is a very safe fuel in the sense that if the hydrogen concentration exceeds 0.25%, all safety systems will be activated. The risk starts if it exceeds 4%, so it's completely addressed at less than 1%, at 0.25%. It's a very safe vehicle, well-tested, with continuous testing and test runs performed."

Future Plans and Global Standing

When asked about the future of such trains in the country, Vaishnaw concluded, "We will stabilize this and focus on this technology."

With this launch, India joins an elite club of nations utilizing hydrogen technology in rail transport. "There are very few countries - one in Europe, one in China, and one in America where hydrogen trains are running. But the important thing is that once we have our own IP rights for this technology in India, we can export this technology to many countries," the Minister noted.

Key Features and Technical Specifications

The hydrogen train project has been developed in accordance with design approval and technical specifications prepared by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO). Designed and developed entirely in India, the project demonstrates the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Key Features of the Hydrogen Powered Train on the Jind- Sonipat Section include a 0-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset which is powered by a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. It is approved to operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph with a design speed of 110 kmph and has a capacity of around 2,600 passengers.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology produces electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen. The primary energy source is a Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC). This is a fuel cell that generates electricity by reacting hydrogen and oxygen across a proton-conducting Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) polymer membrane. The process produces only water vapour and heat as byproducts.

Hydrogen is a high-energy fuel, 120 MJ/Kg (megajoules per kilogram) in comparison to diesel, which is 43 MJ/Kg. It is low maintenance with a manageable carbon footprint. This makes hydrogen the cleanest propulsion technology currently available for rail transport.

To support this, Indian Railways has established dedicated infrastructure. The hydrogen train represents more than the introduction of a new trainset. It establishes the systems, infrastructure and institutional capacity needed for future hydrogen-powered rail operations. The project helps validate technology, operating procedures and maintenance practices. It also strengthens the technical capabilities required to support hydrogen-powered mobility at scale. It supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission and net-zero carbon emission goals. With the continued modernisation of Indian Railways, the initiative lays the foundation for wider adoption. (ANI)