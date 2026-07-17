Security is tightened in Haryana's Bahadurgarh for PM Modi's visit. He is set to flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat and dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, boosting connectivity and clean energy.

Security has been heightened in Haryana's Bahadurgarh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, where he will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana on Friday.

Elaborate Security Arrangements

Speaking to ANI, Bahadurgarh ACP Surender Kumar said elaborate security arrangements had been made in view of the Prime Minister's visit. "In the Bahadurgarh area, around 160 to 165 personnel have been deployed. This includes ACPs, DCPs and SHOs. Good arrangements have been made," he said.

The ACP said security personnel had been stationed at all vulnerable points along the route. "Arrangements have been made all along the road. Security is in place at every cut, nearby buildings, flyovers and also at the toll plaza," Kumar said. He also confirmed his VVIP movement.

India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

PM Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana on Friday, marking a major milestone in the country's clean mobility journey. According to the Railways Ministry, the indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity onboard using hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as by-products, with near-zero emissions at the point of use. Unlike conventional electric trains, it does not rely on overhead power lines.

The 10-coach train, capable of carrying around 2,600 passengers, will initially operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section at a speed of up to 75 kmph, with a design speed of 110 kmph. It consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars and eight trailer coaches. To support operations, Indian Railways has established the country's first integrated hydrogen railway ecosystem at Jind, including facilities for hydrogen production through electrolysis, storage, compression and refuelling. The facility can store nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen and has been approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Safety and Certification

The Railways Ministry said the project has multiple safety mechanisms, including hydrogen leak, flame, heat and smoke detection systems; automatic hydrogen shut-off; continuous ventilation; and emergency response features. The train and hydrogen infrastructure were independently assessed by TUV SUD, Germany, before being cleared for operations.

The ministry said the project, developed under the leadership of Indian Railways with technical specifications by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), reflects India's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering and supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the country's long-term net zero goals.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Inauguration

Furthermore, PM Modi will also dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to the nation on Friday. The project is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about eight hours to four hours.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will dedicate the 157.92-km-long, four-lane Packages 1 to 5 of the Greenfield expressway, built at a cost of around ₹9,680 crore, during his visit to Jind, Haryana. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the 30.9-km-long Package 6 of the expressway in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Part of the 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the corridor is expected to decongest NH-44 (GT Road), improve connectivity to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and boost industrial and logistics development along the route. (ANI)