Assam plans a massive Rs 77,353 crore investment in its power sector to boost generation from 450 MW to 8,457 MW. The initiative will span hydro, solar, thermal, and energy storage projects to make Assam a power-surplus state.

Assam has unveiled plans to invest more than Rs 77,353 crore across hydro, solar, thermal and energy storage projects to generate 8,457 MW of power, marking the largest investment pipeline in the state's power sector history.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is aiming to increase its power generation capacity from the current 450 MW to 8,457 MW. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today's Assam dreams big & delivers even bigger. An investment of Rs 77,000+ crore in the power sector will generate more than 8,000 MW of electricity in the coming days to charge up the journey of a Viksit Assam."

Transformational Phase for Power Sector

Presenting the state budget, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the state's power sector is entering a transformational phase with investments of over Rs 77,353 crore planned across hydro, solar, thermal and energy storage projects. "Assam's power sector is entering a transformational phase, with investments of over Rs.77,353 crore planned across hydro, solar, thermal and energy storage projects--the largest such investment pipeline in the State's history. This ambitious programme will be financed through a combination of the State's own resources, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Externally Aided Projects and Public-Private Partnerships," he said.

Focus on Green and Hydropower

"Arunachal Pradesh is making rapid strides in harnessing its vast hydropower potential. Assam too is richly endowed with green energy, and we are determined to realise this potential to the fullest. We are committed to transform Assam into a power-surplus State and the Green Energy Hub of Northeast India. Our Government has also accorded the highest priority to Pumped Storage Power (PSP) Projects to ensure largescale renewable energy integration and sustainable industrial growth. Four PSP Projects with a combined capacity of 4,900 MW and estimated private investment of nearly Rs 27,100 crore, have been approved in the State," Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

He also said that the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project has entered the trial commissioning stage and is already supplying around 55 MW of power to the grid. The project is expected to be fully commissioned in July 2026.

Roadmap to Becoming Power-Surplus

"With the proposed 3,200 MW thermal power plant at Bilasipara with an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crore and 11 new hydropower projects with a proposed total capacity of 137.2 MW and an estimated investment of Rs 2,617 crore under various stages of planning and implementation, Assam is taking decisive steps towards becoming power-surplus for the first time in its history. Over the next five years, we will strengthen Assam's power network through the addition of 15,000 circuit kilometres of transmission and distribution lines, 120 new substations and 20,000 high-voltage distribution transformers," the Assam Finance Minister said. (ANI)