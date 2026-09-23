The APCC has asked the EC to remove the Nagaon DEO after a violent attack on its convoy. Congress claims prior warnings about BJP-sponsored elements were ignored and the DEO's press note downplayed the severity of the incident and injuries.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has approached the Election Commission (EC), lodging a strong objection against the Tuesday press note issued by the Nagaon District Election Officer (DEO), regarding the violent attack on the Congress convoy at Borma Bazar in Samaguri on September 21 during the campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election.

According to the press note, in the interest of conducting a free and fair election in Nagaon, APCC General Secretary (Administration) Bipul Gogoi sent a formal letter to the Election Commission today, demanding the immediate removal and replacement of the current District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer from all election-related responsibilities.

Congress Alleges Prior Warnings Were Ignored

In the letter, the Congress made it clear that the attack on September 21 was neither sudden nor unforeseen, as the administration had been repeatedly alerted in advance. Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain had categorically informed and alerted the District Commissioner of Nagaon multiple times regarding the gathering of BJP-sponsored anti-social elements at Borma Bazar and the stockpiling of stones and other materials for an attack. However, despite the District Commissioner's assurance that all arrangements had been made, no security measures were put in place.

Similarly, the MP had communicated multiple times with the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, and Additional SP Rosy Talukdar, alerting them about the security requirements for the visit of senior leaders, including former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, and the apprehension of a planned attack, as per the press note. The Congress also noted that, if necessary, detailed call records of the calls made to these top officials could be submitted to the Commission.

Party Refutes Official Account of Attack

Vehemently disputing the press note issued by the Office of the District Election Officer, the Congress stated that the administration attempted to downplay the gravity of the incident. The party dismissed the claims in the press note that stones, eggs, and bottles were thrown and "accidentally" struck vehicles, and that "no harm was caused to the occupants of the car," terming them completely false.

In reality, AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur sustained serious injuries, and several vehicles were vandalised and damaged. Furthermore, refuting the administration's claim that there was "no distinct leader leading the charge," the Congress asserted that the attack was executed under the leadership of BJP leader Mujibur Rahman.

As per the press note, Congress workers had caught red-handed one Habibur Rahman, who was leading the assault, and handed him over to the police, but the police let him go. Later, on their return journey, the same group led by Mujibur Rahman attempted to attack the convoy once again.

APCC Urges EC to Ensure Fair Election Process

The Congress informed the Commission that failing to provide security despite repeated advance warnings and subsequently attempting to shield the perpetrators through an official press note has resulted in the party losing all confidence in the neutrality and impartiality of the Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

Therefore, the APCC urged the Election Commission to independently examine the incident and immediately remove the present DC/DEO from election-related duties, reassigning the responsibilities to another senior officer to ensure a free, fair, transparent, and secure election process. Along with the letter, the party submitted a copy of the DEO's press note, video footage of the incident, photographs of the damaged vehicles, and medical records documenting the injuries sustained by the leaders. (ANI)