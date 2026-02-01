In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly tortured and killed by her own father and brother for refusing to abandon the man she wanted to marry in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

According to reports, the young woman had been in a relationship with a distant relative for nearly two years, and the couple had decided to marry. Her decision, however, was met with resistance at home. Her 52-year-old father and 23-year-old brother were reportedly enraged by her insistence on choosing her partner.

On Saturday morning, the father-son duo allegedly attempted to pressure her into ending the relationship. When she refused to comply, they dragged her into a room and restrained her. Police say her hands were tied to the leg of a wooden cot using a muffler, while her mouth was gagged with her ‘dupatta’.

The accused allegedly administered electric shocks to the woman, leading to her death.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, the family initially claimed the woman’s death was accidental. However, suspicions raised after her lover approached the police, alleging that she had been murdered because her family opposed the marriage.

Police recovered several items believed to have been used in the crime, including a muffler, a ‘dupatta’, and an electric cable. During interrogation, both the father and brother reportedly confessed to killing the woman.

A police team led by city circle officer Anand Kumar Rai and kotwal Shamsher Singh, along with a forensic unit and a dog squad, carried out a detailed probe at the scene. A case of murder has been registered against the two accused, who remain in police custody as the investigation continues.