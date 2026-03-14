BJP's Nainar Nagenthran blamed rising ganja sales for an increase in crimes against women in Tamil Nadu. He also dismissed reports of an LPG shortage as a 'false narrative' and expressed confidence in an NDA victory in the upcoming elections.

Nagenthran Links Ganja Sales to Crime Against Women

Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday raised concerns over what he described as increasing ganja sales in the state and claimed that it has led to a rise in crimes against women. Addressing the Election Media Workshop 2026, Nagenthran said that crime against women has become a major issue in Tamil Nadu and linked it to the alleged increase in drug circulation. "The main issue in the state is crime against women. It's because of the increase in Ganja sales in the state. Law and order are in the hands of the Chief Minister," he said.

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Dismisses LPG Shortage Claims

Responding to reports about a possible shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country due to rising tensions in West Asia, Nagenthran dismissed the claims and said that a false narrative was being created. "There is no shortage of gas, but a false narrative is being spread. There is no deficiency, but it's been created through their narrative set. There will be no scarcity of gas, and it's what we should tell people," he said.

NDA Confident of Victory in Assembly Polls

Nagenthran exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the State. "I am sure the NDA alliance will form the government. How we will form government is not your (opposition) problem, we will take care of it," he said.

The NDA coalition has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the alliance looking to challenge the ruling DMK-led coalition. The Tamil Nadu elections are set to happen in April or May, with all political parties gearing up to prepare for campaigning. Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the DMK-led alliance (with Congress) have almost finalised the seat-sharing arrangement. In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a major victory by winning 159 seats, with the DMK becoming the single largest party by 133 seats, crossing the halfway mark on its own. The AIADMK had secured 60 seats, while their alliance partner, the BJP, secured 4. (ANI)