A woman's body was found in a suitcase at her home in Shahjahanpur, India. Her husband, a bank recovery agent, claims she hanged herself and he panicked, but police suspect foul play.

Bareilly: A shocking discovery was made in Shahjahanpur on Sunday when the body of 31-year-old Savita Devi was found stuffed in a red suitcase at her home. Her husband, Ashok Kumar, a 35-year-old bank recovery agent, has been detained by police for questioning.

According to Ashok, he returned home late on Saturday night from a wedding to find the door locked from the inside. After breaking the latch, he claimed to have found his wife hanging from a ceiling fan. Out of fear, he allegedly removed the body and placed it in a suitcase. His mother and three minor children were asleep in another room at the time.

However, police have raised suspicions about Ashok's account. Circle Officer Tilhar Jyoti Yadav, along with a forensic team and other police personnel, visited the house and questioned Ashok. He also told investigators that Savita had a history of mental illness. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated, "While the family claims it was a suicide, the circumstances surrounding the incident raise questions. The possibility of murder cannot be ruled out."

The police are now awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of Savita's death. Ashok will remain in custody until the report is received.