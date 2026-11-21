Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed the final rites for his late mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandighat in Haridwar on Saturday, joined by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Baba Ramdev, and several other dignitaries and leaders.

CM Yogi Performs Last Rites of Mother Amid Dignitaries in Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday performed the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandighat in Haridwar, bidding a final farewell to her in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and other dignitaries. Savitri Devi passed away on Friday morning at the age of 91. Her last rites were performed at Chandighat, where several leaders, religious figures and others gathered to pay their respects.

CM Yogi had earlier given a shoulder to his mother's mortal remains in his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. He also offered a floral garland to her photograph and was seen getting emotional as he bid her farewell. Speaking to reporters after her demise, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev described Savitri Devi as a blessed mother who gave birth to a son who brought pride to the nation and Sanatan Dharma. "At the age of 91, revered Mata Savitri Devi has left her mortal body and attained peace at the feet of the Almighty. We regard her not merely as an ordinary mother, but as a mother of the nation, who gave birth to a son who is a source of pride for Sanatan Dharma and the nation," Ramdev said.

He further said that CM Yogi had brought glory to the Nath, Siddha, Sanyas and Rishi traditions. "He has brought glory to the Nath, Siddha, Sanyas and Rishi traditions. After thousands of years, a blessed soul is born on this earth, and the womb that gives birth to such a soul is equally blessed. Mata Savitri Devi was fortunate to have given birth to a brave, illustrious and radiant yogi and saint like Yogi Adityanath," he said. Ramdev also prayed for the departed soul's peace and salvation. "We pray at the feet of the Almighty for her eternal peace and salvation," he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over Savitri Devi's demise and praised CM Yogi for continuing to discharge his public duties despite the personal loss. "It is deeply saddening news that the mother of CM Yogi Adityanath has departed this world. We pray to the Almighty to grant her a place at His feet. As for Yogi ji, he continues to serve society, a testament to his dedication as a son. May God grant him strength during such a time," Dhami told reporters. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also expressed condolences to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, saying, "Our sympathies are with him, and we pray that the Almighty grants him patience."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered condolences, praying for peace and liberation for the departed soul. He praised Savitri Devi for raising a son who went on to become an MP multiple times and serve as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister twice. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying that a mother's affection and blessings continue to live on through the values imparted to her children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Yogi Adityanath on Friday and condoled the demise of his mother. Following Savitri Devi's demise, CM Yogi shared a brief tribute on social media, writing, "Maa... Om Shanti." A two-minute silence was also observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.