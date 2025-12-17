Odisha is set to become a major pharmaceutical hub, attracting strong investor interest at the Pharma Summit 2025. The state also aims for net-zero emissions, with plans for renewable energy and the country's first coal gasification plant.

Odisha's Push to Become a Pharmaceutical Hub

Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday said that the state is on course to emerge as a major pharmaceutical hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Speaking with ANI at the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025, the minister said that the summit witnessed strong participation from investors across the country and abroad. "Under the leadership of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is now set to become a pharmaceutical hub. Yesterday, investors from all over India, as well as from abroad, came here," Swain said.

He added that significant infrastructure initiatives were inaugurated during the summit. "The Chief Minister inaugurated a medical device equipment park and a pharmaceutical park yesterday," the minister said. The Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 aims to boost investment, generate employment, and strengthen the state's position in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

Focus on Renewable Energy and Net Zero Emissions

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government was working towards the goal of net zero emissions in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Today, the Global Energy Leaders Summit is being organised here. The Summit focuses on how we can move ahead in renewable energy. We are working towards the goal of net zero emissions in response to the Prime Minister's call. We are preparing a roadmap for this. We are working to empower the country in the energy sector. We are building plant for coal gasification. This will be the first plant in the country. We are working on how to move forward with green energy and renewable energy, and this summit will discuss this over two days."

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that Odisha is rapidly emerging as a major renewable energy hub. (ANI)