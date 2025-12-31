Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad narrowly escaped after his cousin allegedly shot at him in Gorakhpur. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case for attempt to murder. The bullet narrowly missed Nishad's chest.

Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad narrowly escaped after being shot at by his relative in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Amrendra Nishad accused his cousin, Ravindra Nishad, of firing at him. Amrendra Nishad is the son of the late Jamuna Nishad, who was a minister during the Bahujan Samaj Party regime in Uttar Pradesh. He reported the incident to the police.

The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and taken the accused into custody. According to the FIR, the complainant, Amrendra Nishad, submitted that on Tuesday at around 2:30 PM, he was standing at his doorstep when Ravindra Nishad, son of Ganga Prasad Nishad, fired a shot at him with the intention of killing him. The SP leader added that the bullet narrowly missed his chest. Amrendra Nishad submitted that the accused then threatened him, saying that he had escaped this time, but would not the next time. The probe into the case is underway.

Amrendra Nishad had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Pipraich assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district on the Samajwadi Party's ticket, but he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahendra Pal Singh by a margin of 65,357 votes.

Similar Case in Aligarh

In a similar case earlier this month, a teacher at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University was shot in the head by unknown miscreants, officials confirmed. The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head, after which he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Jadon informed ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. The investigation in the case is underway, and the search for the assailants has begun. (ANI)