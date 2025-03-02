Born to one, rejected by another: 4- month-old Mumbai baby loses both 'mothers' after being diagnosed with HIV

A four-month-old baby girl has been left without a family after a shocking case of illegal adoption came to light in Mumbai.

A four-month-old baby girl has been left without a family after a shocking case of illegal adoption came to light in Mumbai. Four months ago, a Hindu woman, who did not want her baby, delivered the child using the Aadhaar card of a Muslim woman at KEM Hospital. The Muslim woman, who had faced a miscarriage, wanted to adopt the child without going through the lengthy legal process. But when the baby was later found to be HIV positive, she abandoned her, according to a TOI report.

The Muslim woman wanted a second child. After becoming pregnant a second time, she had a miscarriage. On the other hand, the Hindu woman was pregnant but did not want to give birth to the child because her husband was a drug addict.

Therefore, an agreement was made between the two women- the Hindu woman would give birth to the child and use the Muslim woman's Aadhaar ID, so that the Muslim woman could adopt the child without any problems.

As per the pre-arranged agreement, the Hindu woman gave birth to the child and used the Muslim woman's Aadhaar card for her identity. According to the agreement, the baby went to the Muslim woman. When the baby fell ill, she was brought to Wadia Hospital in January. Here, after testing, the baby was found to be HIV positive.

After learning all this, the Muslim woman refused to accept the baby girl. The baby has now been admitted to Kalwa Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against both women on the complaint of the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Police said that the baby's mother and the Muslim woman live in the same area. Six months after becoming pregnant, the woman told the Muslim woman that she did not want the baby, following which the Muslim woman came forward to adopt the baby. Using the Muslim woman's identity card, the Hindu woman gave birth to the baby in October 2024 at KEM Hospital.

A birth certificate was issued in the name of the Muslim girl. The Muslim woman was said to be her mother.

Five days after being discharged from the hospital, the Muslim woman took the baby home. This year in January, the baby underwent appendicitis surgery at Wadia Hospital. She was found to be HIV positive.

Then the Muslim woman was taken for an HIV test. After learning that the baby was HIV infected, the Muslim woman refused to accept her.

