Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP SHOCKER! Mother, friend arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old daughter for over a year in Ghaziabad

    A mother has been arrested for allegedly subjecting her children to assault and exploitation to conceal the actions of her male acquaintance. The accused woman's 10-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were reportedly sexually abused by a male friend in Ghaziabad's Loni area. Both the mother and her male companion were promptly arrested. Medical examinations confirmed the sexual assault on the young girl.

    UP SHOCKER! Mother, friend arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old daughter for over a year in Ghaziabad vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    A shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a mother has been arrested for allegedly subjecting her children to assault and exploitation to conceal the actions of her male acquaintance.

    Reports reveal that the accused woman's 10-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were reportedly sexually abused by a male friend in Ghaziabad's Loni area. The accused, residing in the Loni Border police station vicinity, initially sent her children to stay with their grandparents in Agra after her husband's demise during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, upon their return, she moved in with a man named Raju, who allegedly coerced her into prostitution.

    'Will spoil atmosphere': Rajasthan school bars rape survivor from taking exam; check details

    Tragically, once they began cohabiting, Raju purportedly assaulted the children multiple times. Instead of protecting her children, the mother reacted with threats and violence when they confided in her. The brave young girl disclosed that she was being exploited by a man in their home, with her mother's knowledge. Shockingly, reports suggest that the mother even planned to push her daughter into prostitution in the future, reported HT.

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime

    Authorities were alerted when the girl went missing on January 20, and investigations revealed that the mother had not reported her disappearance. Further inquiry uncovered the disturbing truth: the mother and Raju had been tormenting the girl to keep her silent. Both the mother and her male companion were promptly arrested. Medical examinations confirmed the sexual assault on the young girl, who has since been relocated to a children's shelter in Delhi.

    The victim recounted how, following her father's death four years ago, she and her brother had been living with their maternal grandparents. However, their lives took a tragic turn when their mother brought them to Ghaziabad last year.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues rkn

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues

    Did K Kavitha threaten Sarath Reddy to harm his business? Here's what CBI told the court AJR

    Did K Kavitha threaten Sarath Reddy to harm his business? Here's what CBI told the court

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...' anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...'

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor rkn

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor

    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues rkn

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore' gcw

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

    Did K Kavitha threaten Sarath Reddy to harm his business? Here's what CBI told the court AJR

    Did K Kavitha threaten Sarath Reddy to harm his business? Here's what CBI told the court

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...' anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...'

    IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan breaks his silence on BCCI contract snub, Ranji Trophy row after MI's win over RCB snt

    IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan breaks his silence on BCCI contract snub, Ranji Trophy row after MI's win over RCB

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon