UP SHOCKER! Mason hangs self while on video call with wife; police suspect family feud

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old mason died by suicide while on a video call with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi late on Friday night. Inspector Vivek Tripathi, Sarnath police station, confirmed that Rakesh Yadav, a resident of Bhujari (Khanpur) in Ghazipur district, was found hanging at an under-construction site where he worked.

His wife, Seema Prajapati of Lamahi, along with her family, immediately informed the police. The body was sent for postmortem as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary probe suggest that a domestic conflict may have played a role in pushing Rakesh to take this extreme step. The couple, who had a love marriage, were parents to two children. Sources reveal that tensions escalated after Seema insisted on moving to her in-laws' residence in Ghazipur, a move Rakesh was strongly against.

During a video call on Friday, the dispute escalated when Rakesh ended his life before his wife, who desperately begged him to stop.

Further investigations into the case is underway.

