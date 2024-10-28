UP SHOCKER! Man kills 5-year-old son by slitting throat, later locks self inside room & sets door on fire

In a chilling incident, a man allegedly killed his 5-year-old son by slitting his throat in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district.

In a chilling incident, a man allegedly killed his 5-year-old son by slitting his throat in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district. After committing the gruesome act, the accused identified as Rajkumar attempted to evade arrest, by locking himself inside a room and setting his home’s door ablaze when the police arrived.

Police were informed about the harrowing incident, following which they arrived at Rajkumar’s residence to arrest him. After an intense struggle, police managed to break into the room and arrested Rajkumar.

While the entire house is mourning the death of the minor, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

