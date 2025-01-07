UP SHOCKER! 3 Muslim women stripped naked, thrashed, paraded after son allegedly elopes with Dalit girl

In a shocking incident, three Muslim women were allegedly assaulted, stripped, and paraded naked by enraged members of a Dalit girl’s maternal family in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

In a shocking incident, three Muslim women were allegedly assaulted, stripped, and paraded naked by enraged members of a Dalit girl’s maternal family in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. It is alleged that the incident unfolded in the village of Nebua Naurangia after the women’s son reportedly had eloped with the Dalit girl on January 2. The girl had gone missing days earlier.

The girl, a married woman from the Gulriha police station area in Gorakhpur, had disappeared, sparking suspicion that a Muslim man was responsible for her disappearance. In response, the girl’s maternal family attacked the man's mother and two aunts, reportedly dragging them from their home, stripping them of their clothing, and parading them naked through the village.

Their clothes were also burned.

The villagers allegedly stood as mute spectators, failing to intervene and also recorded the women as they were forced through the streets.

One of the victims recounted the ordeal to the media, saying, “They barged into our home, assaulted us, forcibly removed our clothes, dragged us out, and paraded us all around the village.”

Another victim, the boy’s aunt, revealed, “Nine women and four men beat us and burned all our clothes.”

The local Station House Officer (SHO) has stated that allegations of the women being paraded naked have not yet been substantiated.

A case of assault and rioting has been registered by both sides, and a separate complaint has been filed by the girl’s in-laws at the Gulriha police station in Gorakhpur.

