SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

In a shocking incident, a minor female hockey player was allegedly raped by her coach ahead of the 38th National Games which is set to be held in Uttarakhand.

SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a minor female hockey player was allegedly raped by her coach ahead of the 38th National Games which is set to be held in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, police arrested senior men's team coach Bhanu Agarwal upon receiving the complaint. He lives in Champawat district. Following his arrest, his coaching certificate was also canceled.

Haridwar's District Sports Officer Shabali Gurunghas termed the incident a very serious matter.

Meanwhile, Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobhal said that a case was registered in Sidkul police station after complaint was filed by victim's father.

The victim was sent for medical examination and following the complaint, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

SHO Manohar Bhandari, told TOI, "Around 30 girls were staying in a hotel along with three coaches for the hockey selection camp since the past month in Roshnabad area of Haridwar. Sunday was the camp's final day, and it was then that the coach lured the player to his room and raped her. She narrated her ordeal to a local coach in Rishikesh over phone and the latter informed her parents who reached Haridwar and approached police."

"The traumatised player's condition was initially not good and she was hospitalised. A medical examination was also done. Further investigations are on.

 A senior officer, maintaining privacy to the case, said, "Evidence was collected from the hotel room where the crime took place on Sunday, and sent to FSL lab for further tests. Police are investigating whether other girls were targeted by the accused in the past."

The team trials (senior level) were conducted three days ago, and the teen didn't make it to the state team.

Also read: 'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! 3 Muslim women thrashed, paraded naked after son allegedly elopes with Dalit girl shk

UP SHOCKER! 3 Muslim women stripped naked, thrashed, paraded after son allegedly elopes with Dalit girl

Need ekant and swadhyay CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement snt

'Need ekant and swadhyay': CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement

'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH) shk

'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH)

'Feel better when you touch me': Noida eye doctor alleges harassment from patient post-surgery; FIR registered vkp

'Feel better when you touch me': Noida eye doctor alleges harassment from patient post-surgery; FIR registered

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

Recent Stories

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon