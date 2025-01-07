SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

In a shocking incident, a minor female hockey player was allegedly raped by her coach ahead of the 38th National Games which is set to be held in Uttarakhand.

In a shocking incident, a minor female hockey player was allegedly raped by her coach ahead of the 38th National Games which is set to be held in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, police arrested senior men's team coach Bhanu Agarwal upon receiving the complaint. He lives in Champawat district. Following his arrest, his coaching certificate was also canceled.

Haridwar's District Sports Officer Shabali Gurunghas termed the incident a very serious matter.

Meanwhile, Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobhal said that a case was registered in Sidkul police station after complaint was filed by victim's father.

The victim was sent for medical examination and following the complaint, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

SHO Manohar Bhandari, told TOI, "Around 30 girls were staying in a hotel along with three coaches for the hockey selection camp since the past month in Roshnabad area of Haridwar. Sunday was the camp's final day, and it was then that the coach lured the player to his room and raped her. She narrated her ordeal to a local coach in Rishikesh over phone and the latter informed her parents who reached Haridwar and approached police."

"The traumatised player's condition was initially not good and she was hospitalised. A medical examination was also done. Further investigations are on.

A senior officer, maintaining privacy to the case, said, "Evidence was collected from the hotel room where the crime took place on Sunday, and sent to FSL lab for further tests. Police are investigating whether other girls were targeted by the accused in the past."

The team trials (senior level) were conducted three days ago, and the teen didn't make it to the state team.

Also read: 'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH)

Latest Videos