In a crossover from politics to cinema, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is all set to make his acting debut in acclaimed filmmaker Arindam Sil's upcoming Bengali political thriller ‘Korpoor.’

The film, which delves into themes of power, governance, and ideology, is described as a clear political thriller.

Though not officially based on real events, Korpoor aims to present a narrative that resonates strongly with current socio-political dynamics.

Kunal Ghosh on film debut

Speaking to ANI about this new venture, Ghosh expressed both enthusiasm and confidence.

I am feeling excited," said Ghosh, adding, “I enjoy watching Bengali, Hindi, English, and international films. Now, I'm stepping into the world of acting myself, and I'm confident. After all, many from the entertainment world have joined politics, so why not take the reverse route and explore acting?”

Ghosh emphasised that his entry into cinema is not casual. Treating the opportunity with professional seriousness, he shared insights into his preparation process.

"This is a professional responsibility. I am committed to living up to the director's trust. I'm reading the script multiple times, rehearsing every morning, and working closely with the director to shape the character," he said.

Kunal Ghosh's film blends fiction with political realism

The film will be released in Bengali and is expected to feature a tightly woven storyline that blends fiction with political realism.

While details of Ghosh's character remain under wraps, his involvement is generating considerable curiosity across both political and film circles.

Director Arindam Sil, known for his gripping storytelling and nuanced portrayal of contemporary issues, brings cinematic depth to this project.