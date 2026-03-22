UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a significant reduction in MMR and IMR, attributing it to improved medical infrastructure. He highlighted the nursing sector's '100% placement' guarantee amid rising global demand for professionals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Uttar Pradesh, while asserting that the nursing sector offers "100 per cent placement" opportunities amid growing global demand. Addressing a programme at Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Sunday where appointment letters were distributed to 1,228 nursing officers, the Chief Minister said the improvement in health indicators reflects the expansion of medical infrastructure and strengthening of human resources.

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"Because of this focus, we have seen a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). UP is now standing close to the national average, whereas before we were lagging far behind," Adityanath said.

100% Placement and Global Demand in Nursing

Congratulating the recruits, he linked the occasion with service and employment opportunities. "Receiving appointment letters for daughters on the occasion of Basanti Navratri can be an example of self-reliance for women's power. This profession of nursing is one of service and empathy," he said.

Highlighting employment prospects, he added, "Nursing is a field in which a 100 per cent guarantee can be given that if one has taken their degree, then their placement is also assured."

Adityanath also underlined the international demand for Indian nursing professionals. "The demand for nursing professionals is not only in India; there is demand across the world, including Japan, Germany and Korea," he said.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

He said the number of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 40 earlier to 81, with a focus on expanding government-run institutions. Several nursing and ANM training centres have also been restarted, while new colleges are being established alongside medical colleges.

The Chief Minister added that the state is progressing towards "One District, One Medical College" and "One District, One Nursing College."

"Today, 9.25 crore people are linked to Universal Health Coverage in UP, and 14.28 crore digital health cards have been issued," he said. He stressed that strengthening nursing services remains key to improving healthcare delivery.