UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi

Lucknow: The Central government, on Thursday, disbursed Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to state governments. According to the list of funds released by the Ministry of Finance, Uttar Pradesh received the largest share, amounting to Rs 31,962 crore.

The Central government's allocation is intended to bolster the economic stability of states ahead of the festive season. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely support.

CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on his social media account 'X', “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @FinMinIndia for the timely release of Rs 31,962 crore to UP as part of tax devolution. This advance instalment will significantly boost our festive season preparations and accelerate development and welfare initiatives across the state. Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh!

