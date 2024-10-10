Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi

    The Central government has disbursed Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to state governments, with Uttar Pradesh receiving the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore. This move aims to bolster economic stability ahead of the festive season.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    Lucknow: The Central government, on Thursday, disbursed Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to state governments. According to the list of funds released by the Ministry of Finance, Uttar Pradesh received the largest share, amounting to Rs 31,962 crore. 

    The Central government's allocation is intended to bolster the economic stability of states ahead of the festive season. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely support.

    CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on his social media account 'X', “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @FinMinIndia for the timely release of Rs 31,962 crore to UP as part of tax devolution. This advance instalment will significantly boost our festive season preparations and accelerate development and welfare initiatives across the state. Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh!

