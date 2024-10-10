Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing a 110-bed trauma center at Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College in Ayodhya, set to be completed by May 2025. This facility will provide comprehensive emergency medical services, including X-ray and CT scan facilities, all under one roof, reducing the city's dependence on Lucknow for critical care.

In its ongoing drive to develop Ayodhya into a hub of health and wellness, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is building a state-of-the-art 110-bed trauma center in the city.

Being built at Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College, the centre will be completed by May, 2025, offering comprehensive modern healthcare services to the patients under one roof and reducing Ayodhya residents' dependence on Lucknow for treatment of emergency cases.

The city, known for both spirituality and advanced healthcare, will soon have all the necessary facilities to treat even the most critical patients as the long-pending, the Rs 33 crore. 110-bed Trauma Center project has already passed the halfway mark in construction.

Notably, the blueprint for Ayodhya's development began taking shape with the commencement of Shri Ram temple construction. Concerned about the health needs of both residents and devotees, CM Yogi directed the expansion of facilities at the multi-speciality hospital and Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College in Darshan Nagar.

Following government approval, the State Construction Corporation initiated the project, and 50% of the work on the three-storey building has already been completed.

The facility will include a 50-bed trauma center and a 60-bed Emergency Medicine department, providing comprehensive emergency medical services with a total capacity of 110 beds.

Currently, patients face challenges at the existing trauma center, as they must be transported to a separate building for X-rays and CT scans. Once the new trauma center is completed, all diagnostic services, including X-ray and CT scan facilities, will be available under one roof.

Principal Dr Gyanendra Kumar said, "The construction is progressing rapidly, and the center will also feature a modern lift for added convenience. This trauma center will be a major asset for critically ill patients, offering all necessary services in one place, eliminating the need for patients and their families to travel between facilities. "

