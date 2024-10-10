CM Yogi engages with the inaugural batch of MPIT Gorakhpur, says success will follow those who persevere

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the inaugural batch of Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, emphasizing India's inherent strengths in knowledge, science, and technology. He urged students to navigate challenges, embrace technology, and innovate while aligning with global standards.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that knowledge, science, and technology are embedded in India's DNA.

"The entire world is now looking to our youth with renewed hope and great potential. Without a doubt, the future belongs to India. Youth should navigate their way through challenges, and success will surely follow," he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing the newly admitted students of the inaugural batch at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT), which is operated by the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur.

Highlighting that the ‘triveni’ of knowledge, science, and labor flows continuously in India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Tradition, hard work, and progress are integral to our nature. This quality makes us truly unique in the world.”

He emphasized the need to align with global standards, stating, “We must also meet the expectations of parents. For this, students and teachers should work together. Study national and international journals regularly and make use of e-libraries to advance yourselves.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of embracing technology in order to simplify life and address real-world challenges. He stressed the need for innovations that propel development while maintaining harmony with nature.

Inspiring the students, the CM noted that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major employment hub. "The state is making significant strides toward becoming a center for semiconductors, a key component of today’s technological era. Both direct and cyclical investments are pouring in. Therefore, it is the responsibility of technical institutions to step forward and provide skilled labor to meet this growing demand," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that India plays a dominant role in Silicon Valley’s computer technology sector, with a significant contribution from the youth of Uttar Pradesh. "After Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh must also progress rapidly in this field," he said.

To achieve this, the first state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in eastern Uttar Pradesh is being established at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT). "Aligned with world-class standards, this Center of Excellence will also serve as a key resource for fifteen other technical educational institutions across eastern Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that various integrated courses, including Drone Technology, 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, and Space Technology, will be offered at different Centers of Excellence within the MPIT campus.

He highlighted that by adopting global-standard curricula, the institute offers students an opportunity to prepare themselves for relevant industries and service sectors through professional certificate courses, minor degree programs, and advanced courses.

During the interaction, CM Yogi urged the faculty to analyze global market demands and design courses accordingly. "Our focus should be on modern-age courses," he said, adding that the Tata Consultancy is making significant contributions in this area. "By emphasizing modern-age courses in the Center of Excellence, we can ensure 100 percent placement for students."

Reflecting on the establishment of the first polytechnic by the Maharana Pratap Education Council in 1956, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “Today, Maharana Pratap Polytechnic stands as one of the top polytechnics in the state. Inspired by this success, we must strive to make Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT) the leading institute in Uttar Pradesh within the next five years. To achieve this, it is essential for the institution to be connected with industry and for the youth to continuously enhance their skills.”

During the dialogue with the inaugural batch of MPIT students, many posed questions to CM Yogi regarding topics such as knowledge, science, technology, and employment. The Chief Minister provided guidance and insights in response to each question.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla was also in attendance for the event. The welcome address during the dialogue program was delivered by MPIT Director Dr. Sudhir Agarwal, while the vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Anil Prakash Singh, Principal of MP Polytechnic.

