Union Minister Annapurna Devi highlights the government's focus on women-led development, child nutrition, and safety. She details initiatives like 1.4M Anganwadi centres, Poshan Maah, Mission Shakti, and the SHe-Box portal for workplace safety.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Sunday highlighted the government's focus on women-led development, child nutrition and creating a safe environment for women and children through various initiatives of the Ministry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the Ministry of Women and Child Development plays a crucial role under the federal system and works towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development and a developed India.

Focus on Nutrition and Awareness

She said that "under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, around 1.4 million Anganwadi centres are operational, catering to nearly 90 million beneficiaries. For children between the ages of three and six years, our focus is not only on providing nutrition but also on preparing them for school. "

The minister stated that the Anganwadi network also provides Take-Home Ration (THR) and awareness programmes for pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls, focusing on nutrition and health.

Highlighting the importance of awareness campaigns, she said two major programmes, Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) and Poshan Pakhwada (Nutrition Fortnight), are organised every year with a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach.

"These are theme-based programmes with large participation, focusing on promoting millets, local foods, cleanliness, tackling obesity and addressing various nutrition-related issues," the Minister said.

Three-Pillar Mission for Women and Children

She also added that the ministry is working under three major missions- Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya- to strengthen services for women and children.

Early Development and Tech Integration

Emphasising the importance of early childhood development, the Minister said scientific studies indicate that around 85 per cent of a child's brain development takes place during the first 1,000 days.

"Therefore, our Anganwadi workers conduct field visits to meet pregnant women and lactating mothers. They guide families on childcare, nutrition and ways to support the child's development," the Minister said.

The Minister also highlighted the role of technology in improving service delivery through the Poshan Tracker digital platform, which enables Anganwadi workers to access educational material and spread awareness among families.

"Through Poshan Tracker, we can create short videos and reels for Anganwadi workers, helping them educate families about children's activities and developmental milestones," the Minister said.

Ensuring Women's Safety at Work

On measures to ensure women's safety, the Minister said the government has introduced the SHe-Box portal under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act to provide support to women facing harassment at workplaces.

"The Ministry firmly believes that only when women are safe can they perform their work effectively. The She-Box portal is available for women who face issues at the workplace," the Minister said. (ANI)