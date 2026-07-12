The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday restored road connectivity on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Uttarakhand. The strategic route was blocked by a landslide on July 10, disrupting the pilgrimage for a short period.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday restored road connectivity on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Uttarakhand after a landslide blocked the strategic route on July 10. The restoration work was carried out by the teams of BRO's 'Project Hirak,' who worked tirelessly to clear the debris and ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims and essential traffic along the strategic border route.

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BRO's Swift Restoration Efforts

"Following a landslide on the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route on 10 July, teams of Project Hirak worked tirelessly and swiftly cleared debris to restore road connectivity, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims and essential traffic," the BRO stated.

The landslide had briefly disrupted the movement of pilgrims undertaking the yatra in the challenging high-altitude terrain. However, the prompt action by BRO personnel ensured that the road was reopened in a short period.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining infrastructure in the border areas, the BRO added that it remains dedicated to "connecting borders, serving communities, and enabling journeys of faith--even in the face of adversity."

Significance of the Pilgrimage

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance and is undertaken by hundreds of pilgrims every year. Considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu tradition, the pilgrimage also holds importance among followers of Jainism and Buddhism.

The yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens possessing valid Indian passports who wish to undertake the journey to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

CM Dhami Flags Off First Batch of Pilgrims

Earlier on July 5, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra-2026 from the Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur, Champawat district.

Speaking to reporters after the flag-off ceremony, the Chief Minister said the state government had made necessary arrangements to ensure the comfortable and safe journey of every pilgrim. "It's a very auspicious day that today we are flagging off 49 devotees of Lord Shiva for the Yatra. It is an emotional moment for me. We flag off this yatra every year. Our effort is to ensure that the journey of every pilgrim is comfortable and safe. For that, the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, district administration, and health and police departments have been monitoring the yatra," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the yatra passing through border areas would help promote spiritual tourism and provide pilgrims an opportunity to experience local culture and products. "It is a matter of pride for us that the yatra passes through our border areas, and spiritual tourism will increase in the coming time. The pilgrims will get an opportunity to understand local products and our culture. After completing the yatra, these pilgrims will act as brand ambassadors for our culture and heritage."

(ANI)