BSP chief Mayawati cautioned supporters against conspiracies by political rivals ahead of the UP assembly elections. She urged Ambedkarites to unite and said the party will focus on issues concerning Dalits, minorities, and the poor for the 2027 polls.

Mayawati Warns of Conspiracies, Calls for Unity Addressing a press conference, she urged all followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, both in the state and nationwide, to unite and strengthen the Ambedkarite movement to uphold self-respect. "As elections (in UP) will near, those who are against us will try even more to keep us away from power and conspire against us. "All 'Ambedkarwadis' not just in UP but across the nation must continue to work to strengthen Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's movement for attaining self-respect," she said. BSP Prepares for 2027 Comeback Earlier, she alleged conspiracies to weaken the party, saying party workers will be alerted to them. Ahead of the BSP workers' meeting, in line with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mayawati said the party's attention will be drawn to the issues of the poor, Dalits, tribal people, backward classes, and religious minorities. The BSP chief said, "There is little time left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. A big and important state-level meeting has been called to direct the party workers... Party work has been delayed due to the ongoing SIR exercise, but steps will be taken to complete it. Party members will be alerted to the new tactics and conspiracies being hatched by opposition parties to weaken the BSP.""Furthermore, at this meeting, attention will be drawn to the poor and deplorable conditions of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities, as well as farmers, labourers, employees, traders, and other working people across the country under the current governments at the Centre and in the states, just as it was under previous governments," she added.UP is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2027, where the BSP will look to make a comeback after poor results in the 2022 polls. The Mayawati-led BSP, which was once in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat in the 2022 polls. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections draw closer, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday cautioned her supporters against intensified conspiracies and tactics by political rivals aimed at sidelining the BSP from power.Addressing a press conference, she urged all followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, both in the state and nationwide, to unite and strengthen the Ambedkarite movement to uphold self-respect. "As elections (in UP) will near, those who are against us will try even more to keep us away from power and conspire against us. "All 'Ambedkarwadis' not just in UP but across the nation must continue to work to strengthen Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's movement for attaining self-respect," she said.Earlier, she alleged conspiracies to weaken the party, saying party workers will be alerted to them. Ahead of the BSP workers' meeting, in line with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mayawati said the party's attention will be drawn to the issues of the poor, Dalits, tribal people, backward classes, and religious minorities. The BSP chief said, "There is little time left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. A big and important state-level meeting has been called to direct the party workers... Party work has been delayed due to the ongoing SIR exercise, but steps will be taken to complete it. Party members will be alerted to the new tactics and conspiracies being hatched by opposition parties to weaken the BSP.""Furthermore, at this meeting, attention will be drawn to the poor and deplorable conditions of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities, as well as farmers, labourers, employees, traders, and other working people across the country under the current governments at the Centre and in the states, just as it was under previous governments," she added.UP is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2027, where the BSP will look to make a comeback after poor results in the 2022 polls. The Mayawati-led BSP, which was once in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat in the 2022 polls. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source