UP Police take action on Mahakumbh defamation; FIRs filed against 54 social media accounts

Uttar Pradesh Police is taking strict action against social media accounts spreading misinformation about Mahakumbh 2025. False videos and misleading news are being circulated, prompting police to monitor platforms and file FIRs against those responsible.

While Mahakumbh 2025 is being widely praised worldwide, some elements attempt to defame this grand religious and cultural gathering of Sanatan Dharma by spreading fake videos and misleading news on social media. In response, Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a strict crackdown on those engaging in such malicious activities.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police are monitoring social media platforms round the clock and have so far taken legal action against 54 social media accounts involved in spreading rumors through false and misleading posts.

During routine social media monitoring on February 13, 2025, the police identified two misleading videos falsely linked to Mahakumbh.

One of the misleading videos claimed that a massive fire broke out at the Mahakumbh bus stand, resulting in 40-50 vehicles being burnt to ashes. However, the video was actually from a 2020 oil pipeline accident in Egypt. The police registered an FIR at Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station against seven social media accounts responsible for spreading this false information.

At the same time, the second misleading video falsely claimed that “nationalist people threw slippers at army jawans in Kumbh.” In reality, the footage was from a chaotic event during a film production in Patna, Bihar. The police identified 15 social media accounts responsible for spreading this misinformation and have taken legal action against them.

Accounts Linking the Egypt Fire Incident to Mahakumbh 2025

1. India With Congress (@UWCforYouth) X (Twitter)

2. Harindra Kumar Rao (@kumar.harindra.rao) Instagram

3. Anil Patel (@_1_4_3_anil_patel) Instagram

4. Vishal Babu (@a.v.r_rider_0) Instagram

5. Nemi Chand (@nemichand.kumawat.2022) Instagram

6. Sifa Bhadoriya (@bhadoriya6285) Instagram

7. Hello prayagraj (@Hello_Prayagraj) YouTube

Accounts Linking the Patna Incident to Mahakumbh

1. Inderjeet Barak (@inderjeetbarak) – X (Twitter)

2. SUNIL (@sunil1997_) – X (Twitter)

3. Nihal Shaikh (@mr_nihal_sheikh) – X (Twitter)

4. Dimpi (@Dimpi77806999) – X (Twitter)

5. Sat Sewa (@lalitjawla76) – X (Twitter)

6. Sandesh Vatak News (@Sandeshvataksv) – X (Twitter)

7. Lokesh Meena (@LOKESHMEEN46402) – X (Twitter)

8. Raj Singh Chaudhary (@RajSingh_Jakhar) – X (Twitter)

9. Yunus Alam – Facebook

10. Aminuddin Siddiqui – Facebook

11. Arvind Singh Yadav Ahirwal – Facebook

12. Shivam Kumar Kushwaha – Facebook

13. Jain Renu – Facebook

14. Amit Kumar II – Facebook

15. Mehtar Ek Yoddha Ballia – Facebook

In the past month, the UP Police has taken strict action against various misleading posts and videos attempting to tarnish the image of Mahakumbh 2025. Some major incidents include:

* January 13, 2025: A Twitter user posted a mock fire drill video, falsely claiming it was an actual fire incident at Mahakumbh.

* February 2, 2025: Action was taken against seven accounts that circulated an old video from Nepal, falsely presenting it as a stampede at Mahakumbh.

* February 7, 2025: An FIR was registered against a Facebook account that misrepresented a large crowd in the Sangam area as a stampede.

* February 9, 2025: A case was filed against 14 Twitter accounts for falsely linking an incident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to Mahakumbh.

* February 12, 2025: Action was taken against seven accounts that falsely claimed images of dead bodies found in Ghazipur (2021) were from Mahakumbh.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP police have devised a comprehensive cyber strategy to safeguard Mahakumbh 2025. A dedicated cyber-patrolling team is continuously monitoring social media platforms, swiftly identifying and countering misleading posts. FIRs are being promptly registered against individuals spreading rumors. Additionally, the police are leveraging the expertise of social media professionals to tackle misinformation effectively.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has urged the public to verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it on social media. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading rumors to ensure that the sanctity of Mahakumbh Mela remains intact.

