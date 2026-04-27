A fire broke out in a slum cluster in Hapur's Arjun Nagar, spreading to two nearby industrial units. Eight fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported and 40 jhuggis were saved.

A fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Arjun Nagar area of Pilkhuwa in Hapur district on Monday It spread to two nearby industrial units, prompting the deployment of eight fire tenders to douse the blaze, as per the fire department officials.

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No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Details Response

The Chief Fire Officer, Ajay Sharma, said that around 40 jhuggis were saved after the fire broke out, with multiple fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A fire broke out in a slum cluster here. With the help of 8 fire tenders, 40 'jhuggis' have been saved. The fire spread to two nearby industrial units. The fire is being brought under control."

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)