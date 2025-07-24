A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was caught on camera swinging his 8-month-old child upside down by the legs and parading him across the village in scorching heat.

In a disturbing incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was caught on camera swinging his 8-month-old child upside down by the legs and parading him across the village in scorching heat. The unsettling video, which surfaced online on July 19, 2025, has ignited a wave of public outrage across social media platforms.

Rampur police swiftly sprang into action after the video went viral, and registered a case against the father for disrupting public peace.

Husband Demanded Rs 2 Lakh Cash, Car As Dowry, Alleges Wife

Authorities revealed that the incident stemmed from an ongoing marital conflict. The couple, married in November 2023, had been grappling with tensions allegedly fueled by a dowry demand. The wife informed the police that her husband had been pressuring her for Rs 2 lakh in cash along with a new car. The escalating dispute reportedly triggered the man’s actions.

Speaking on the matter, SP Rampur Vidyasagar Mishra stated, “A legal action has been taken against the accused father. We are also appealing to the public not to physically torture children in case of any dispute.”