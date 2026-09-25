Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reached Helsinki, Finland, for a study visit after touring Milan, Italy. In Milan, he undertook a comparative study and urged the Indian community to invest back in India's economy.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reached Helsinki, the capital of Finland, from Milan, Italy, as part of his ongoing study visit abroad, the state Assembly Secretariat has informed.

Pathania arrived in Helsinki by air late Wednesday night on his last leg of a three-day study visit to Milan from September 21 to 25, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Milan is internationally known for its fashion, design, history and economic importance and is regarded as one of the world's major fashion and design capitals.

During his visit, Pathania visited several important landmarks, educational institutions and industrial areas and undertook a comparative study of their relevance in the context of India and Himachal Pradesh.

"Milan is more beautiful than dreams. The architects and craftsmen here have made an unparalleled contribution to building and shaping the city," Pathania said.

Engaging with the Indian Diaspora

During his stay in Milan, the Assembly Speaker also interacted with members of the Indian community and local residents.

Speaking to members of the Indian community, Pathania said India was their motherland and urged them to invest the money they earn abroad in India to strengthen the country's economy and create employment opportunities for local people.

He said India has the world's largest young population and emphasised the need to utilise the country's youth power for nation-building. "We want to utilise this youth power for building a prosperous nation so that India can emerge as a global economic power," Pathania said.

Finland Study Tour Itinerary

According to the Assembly Secretariat, Pathania is scheduled to undertake a study visit to Helsinki from September 23 to 24, following which he will travel to Rovaniemi, a major city in Finland and the capital of the Lapland region.

Rovaniemi is located near the Arctic Circle and is widely known as the official hometown of Santa Claus. The city is also renowned for its natural beauty, northern lights and Arctic environment.

Pathania is scheduled to undertake his study visit to Rovaniemi on September 25 and 26, the Assembly Secretariat said. (ANI)