BRS leader KT Rama Rao has hailed the Centre's revised delimitation proposal, promising a 50 percent hike in parliamentary seats, as a major victory for South India and confirmed his party's support for the upcoming Bill.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s revised proposal on delimitation, describing the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats as a “huge victory for South India” and announcing that his party would extend its support to the Bill. Speaking to ANI , KTR said the Centre had eventually acknowledged the concerns raised by southern states over the possibility of losing their relative political representation in Parliament due to the delimitation exercise. He said the sustained opposition and demands from southern states had compelled the Centre to address the issue and provide safeguards to protect their share in parliamentary representation. “Eventually, the Government of India came down and heeded our advice when we raised our voice strongly and said the South should not be penalised. If the Government of India now comes around and says a 50 per cent enhancement will happen, it is a big victory for South India,” KTR said.

Describing the proposed arrangement as a significant achievement for the southern region, the BRS working president said the development was something people across South India could take pride in. He maintained that the objective of delimitation should be to strengthen democratic representation rather than penalise states that had successfully implemented population-control measures. KTR further challenged those opposing the proposed formula to come forward with an alternative that would adequately protect the interests of southern states. “It is a huge win for South India. Anyone who says otherwise, I will say one thing – if you have a better formula, if you have a better solution, then come forward and explain it to us,” he said. Reiterating the party’s stand, KTR categorically stated that the BRS would support the Bill and expressed hope that all political parties and stakeholders would view the proposed measure positively.

The delimitation debate has been a major political concern for southern states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. These states have repeatedly argued that a delimitation exercise based predominantly on population figures could disadvantage them despite their achievements in population stabilisation, education, healthcare and economic development. Southern states have maintained that their success in implementing family-planning measures should not result in a reduction in their political influence at the national level. Their concern has primarily been that states with higher population growth could gain a disproportionately larger share of parliamentary seats, potentially reducing the relative representation of states that have effectively controlled population growth. The BRS has also consistently raised concerns over the issue, arguing that Telangana and other southern states should not be made to pay a political price for their achievements in human development and population control. The party has demanded adequate constitutional and political safeguards to ensure that the interests of the South are protected.

Under the proposed 50 per cent enhancement formula, Telangana’s existing Lok Sabha strength of 17 seats is expected to increase to 26, providing the state with nine additional parliamentary representatives. The proposed expansion is also expected to increase the overall strength of the Lok Sabha while addressing concerns regarding the relative representation of southern states. The debate over delimitation is closely connected with the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The expansion of legislative strength has been linked to the proposed implementation framework for women’s reservation. KTR’s latest remarks indicate that the BRS considers the proposed safeguards and additional representation a positive development for Telangana and the southern region. The party has maintained that any decision on delimitation must ensure fairness among states and preserve the federal balance. The BRS working president’s announcement of support is significant in the ongoing political discussion, particularly as the party had earlier strongly opposed any formula that could disadvantage southern states. KTR said the revised proposal should be viewed as a collective victory for South India and called upon other political parties to support the measure if they believed the concerns of the region had been adequately addressed. (ANI)