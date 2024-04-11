Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shop owners beware of new scam: Hotel owner loses Rs 48k falling victim to ‘scanner update’ fraud in Bengaluru

    In Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Bhaskar, owner of Manjunath Tiffin Hotel, was scammed out of ₹48,000 when a stranger claiming to be a technician offered to update his Paytm scanner for just one rupee. After the update, Bhaskar discovered the deduction and filed a complaint with Chandra Layout Police Station. Be cautious of such scams.

    Shop owners beware of new scam: Hotel owner loses Rs 48k falling victim to 'scanner update' fraud in Bengaluru
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    In a shocking incident at Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Bhaskar, the owner of Manjunath Tiffin Hotel, fell victim to a scam that cost him ₹48,000 from his account. The incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when updating scanners in shops or hotels.

    The ordeal began when an unidentified young man visited Bhaskar's hotel on the 4th of this month. Claiming to be a technician, the man offered to update Bhaskar's Paytm scanner on his mobile phone. He assured Bhaskar that the update would only cost one rupee from his Paytm account.

    Karnataka: Man loses Rs 1.8 lakh in fake VISA scam in Kalaburagi; check details

    Trusting the stranger, Bhaskar agreed to the update. However, shortly after the man left, Bhaskar checked his mobile phone and was shocked to discover that ₹48,000 had been deducted from his account.

    Bengaluru: Alert IT engineer avoids falling prey to 'FedEx' scam; here's how he prevented extortion attempt

    Realizing he had fallen victim to a scam, Bhaskar promptly filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout Police Station against the unknown perpetrator. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance, especially when dealing with financial transactions and updating digital systems. Scammers often exploit trust and familiarity to carry out their deceitful schemes, leaving innocent individuals like Bhaskar facing significant financial losses.

    Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and scepticism, especially when approached by strangers offering services or assistance related to digital transactions. It's essential to verify the legitimacy of such offers and to refrain from sharing sensitive information or granting access to personal devices without proper verification.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
