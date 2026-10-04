Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recreated the historic Sukna railway station to promote the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Toy Train. It introduced a photo gallery and announced more train services for Durga Puja amid record-breaking passenger numbers.

In an effort to preserve and promote the heritage of the world-famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy Train, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recreated the historic 146-year-old Sukna railway station, introducing several tourist-centric initiatives amid record-breaking passenger footfall. The milestone was marked by cultural festivities at the station, including a ceremonial cake-cutting followed by traditional Nepali folk dance and musical performances. To commemorate the occasion, Chetan Kumar Srivastava,General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railways inaugurated a photo gallery showcasing historic photographs of the DHR Toy Train. Each photograph has been provided with a QR code, enabling visitors to access detailed information and the history behind the respective photograph.

NFR Announces New Measures Amid Record Footfall

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Srivastava highlighted the growing global attraction of the heritage mountain rail and announced festive arrangements for travellers. "Every year, the traffic is increasing, and this year, we have witnessed record-breaking footfall. We are taking all necessary measures to make the DHR Toy Train more attractive," Srivastava told ANI.

"Ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengal, the authorities will operate additional train services to cater to the festive rush and ensure a smooth experience for Toy Train lovers," the General Manager added.

About the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Currently, the DHR operates eight pairs of daily joy ride services, which remain a major attraction for visiting tourists on the Darjeeling–Ghoom stretch, in addition to two direct services connecting New Jalpaiguri station with Darjeeling.

Built between 1879 and 1881, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is an 88-kilometre-long, two-foot (610 mm) narrow-gauge mountain line renowned for its innovative use of zig-zag reverses and loops to negotiate steep mountainous gradients. The railway ascends from an altitude of around 100 metres (328 feet) at New Jalpaiguri to approximately 2,200 metres (7,218 feet) at Darjeeling.

UNESCO World Heritage Site

On December 2, 1999, UNESCO inscribed the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway as a World Heritage Site, recognizing it as an outstanding example of an innovative transportation system in a rugged, mountainous terrain. (ANI)