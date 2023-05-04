Delhi-NCR engulfed in untimely fog, IMD issues warning for more rainfall in next 5 days

People woke up to a thick layer of fog on Thursday morning after rain and thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. A day after heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 9 notches below normal on Wednesday.

A thick layer of fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on the fourth day of one of the hottest months of the year, May. Following two days of rain, people in the Delhi-NCR woke up to a foggy morning on Thursday. Across the Delhi-NCR region, visibility was also extremely low.

The roadways in Delhi were covered in dense fog, with visibility extending to a few metres. The 'unbelievable' weather in Delhi-NCR has compelled residents to dig out their winter gear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for new rainfall and hailstorms in Delhi-NCR for the next five days on Wednesday.

While the pleasant weather brought by rain reduced the use of air conditioners in Delhi and surrounding areas, waterlogging caused traffic jams. On Wednesday, the city's low-lying neighbourhoods were drenched by constant rain, affecting vehicle traffic on critical roadways.

There was heavy traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Motorway, ITO, Akshardham, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS towards IIT Delhi, and India Gate circle. In other regions, strong winds also snapped electricity and internet connections.

Netizens rushed to social media to express how the unexpected May rain in Delhi has lowered the temperature down, giving the feeling of winter in the middle of summer.