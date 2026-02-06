UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated at a Haridwar event that the once 'sickly' state is now an economic breakthrough with no riots or curfews. He credited this progress to respecting national heritage like Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham.

'UP Now a Riot-Free Economic Breakthrough': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, while attending the Sant Sammelan being held at Saptarishi Ashram Ground, near Bharat Mata Temple, Sapt Sarovar Road in Haridwar, highlighted that the state has made a breakthrough in the Indian economy after improving a lot in recent years, with no riots or curfews happening in the state now, and is making a breakthrough in the Indian economy. "A once-sickly state, Uttar Pradesh, is today becoming a breakthrough in India's economy, advancing on a new path of progress. No curfews, no riots, everything's fine in UP now," the UP CM said.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham are not only the spiritual centres of the country but also the central points of national consciousness. "The Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham are not just the spiritual centres but also the central points of national consciousness. The nation receives its power from here. We have taken these central points ahead with respect. We have respected and protected its heritage. And the result is that once a sickly state, Uttar Pradesh, is today becoming a breakthrough in India's economy, advancing on a new path of progress. No curfews, no riots, everything's fine in UP now..." he said.

Dignitaries Attend Sant Sammelan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Spiritual guru Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj also participated in the event.

'Murti Sthapna' and Further Participation

During the event, the senior leaders performed "murti sthapna" at Gurudev Samadhi Temple, along with Union Minister ML Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

On the occasion, CM Dhami said that all saints, spiritual leaders, and devotees present here are living symbols of Sanatan consciousness, and by gathering in the sacred Saptarishi region on the holy banks of the Ganga, they are making invaluable contributions to the nation and culture. He said that the great personalities who dedicated their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice, and compassion were not just ascetics, but divine saints connected to national consciousness.

Meanwhile, the program was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Juna Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkananad Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Vishokhanand, Mahant Devanand Saraswati, and Mahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, along with a large number of saints, public representatives, and devotees.