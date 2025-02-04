UP horror! Man finds daughter with boyfriend, kills him with iron rod, attacks her

In a fit of rage, a man allegedly struck his daughter's boyfriend with an iron rod and assaulted her before dragging them outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.
 

UP horror! Man finds daughter with boyfriend, kills him with iron rod, attacks her ddr
A 25-year-old civil service aspirant from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad lost his life on Sunday night, allegedly at the hands of his girlfriend's father, after being found with her at their home. According to a report in Times of India (TOI), Rohit Kumar had reportedly entered the house of Prachi Singh, also in her 20s, when her father, Jaswant Singh, discovered them.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck Rohit with an iron rod and assaulted Prachi before dragging them outside and locking himself inside. Neighbors, noticing the injured couple, alerted cops, who later took Jaswant into custody.

Police have registered an FIR against Jaswant Singh under relevant BNS sections for murder and attempted murder. Prachi, who sustained severe injuries, was initially taken to a hospital in Meerut before being referred to LLRM Medical College, where doctors described her condition as critical.

Moradabad SP (Traffic) Subhash Chandra Gangwar was quoted by TOI saying, "During questioning, Jaswant claimed that villagers had previously complained about Rohit and his daughter, which led to his outburst upon seeing them together." ASP Satpal Anil confirmed, "The autopsy revealed that Kumar succumbed to head injuries. His daughter remains in a highly critical state, and doctors are making every effort to save her."

Rohit’s father, Genda Singh, an accountant in the state’s sugarcane department, described his son as a bright student preparing for the civil services exam. He also mentioned that he was unaware of his son’s relationship with Prachi.

