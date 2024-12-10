Shocking CCTV footage shows drunk man throwing crude bombs outside clubs in Gurugram's Sector 29 (WATCH)

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, showing the moment when crude bombs were thrown outside the night clubs in Gurugram's Sector 29, causing panic.

A man was arrested by the Gurugram police for hurling two crude bombs in front of a nightclub in Sector-29 early on Tuesday. The accused, Sachin from Meerut, was caught red-handed at around 5.15 am by the police team stationed near nightclubs while he was about to hurl a third bomb.

A scooter parked in front of the nightclub was damaged in the incident, and police seized two crude bombs along with a country-made weapon from the accused's possession. The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police recovered the crude bombs and defused them.

"During investigation, police found that the accused was in a state of intoxication at the time of the incident. He already threw two crude bombs and was about to throw two more bombs. Crime Branch and SWAT teams of Gurugram Police, deployed on routine checking duty in the area, nabbed him on the spot, risking their lives. There was no loss of life, and the accused was also arrested. He is being questioned to find out more details about the crime," a Gurgaon police spokesperson said, reported Times of India (TOI).

