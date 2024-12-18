UP govt to celebrate Atal Shatabdi samaroh from December 19-25, CM Yogi to inaugurate

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary from December 19 to 25 with cultural programs, exhibitions, and tributes. CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event, featuring activities like poetry recitations and MoUs with Manipur, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh for cultural exchange.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to honour the birth centenary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, through a week-long celebration titled *Atal Shatabdi Samaroh*, scheduled from December 19 to 25. The event will feature a series of cultural programs, exhibitions, and tributes to the legendary leader.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on December 19 at the Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj Auditorium, Sangeet Natak Academy. The event, organized by the Department of Culture and the Department of Higher Education, will include a diverse range of activities like cultural programs, poetry recitations, and exhibitions. The winners of these events will be honoured on December 25, the final day of the celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt restores Ganga's single stream flow at Sangam, boosts pilgrim experience

Exhibitions will be held by the UP State Archives and the State Lalit Kala Academy, showcasing different aspects of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's multifaceted life. Dr. Shraddha Shukla, Director of the Lalit Kala Academy, highlighted that the exhibition will depict Vajpayee’s roles as a poet, critic, administrator, politician, and Prime Minister, aiming to inspire present and future generations. The exhibition will feature over 30 paintings created by artists from across the state.

As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, Uttar Pradesh will sign MoUs with Manipur, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh to promote cultural exchange between these states.

Rape cases drop by 25%, dowry deaths down 16%: CM Yogi govt highlights crime reduction

On December 25, Good Governance Day, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department will also organize an exhibition at the Sangeet Natak Academy. In a tribute to the late Prime Minister, CM Yogi will offer flowers at his statue at Lok Bhavan.

The celebrations will culminate on December 25, marking Vajpayee's 100th birthday, with a special event honouring the winners of various competitions during the week-long commemoration.

