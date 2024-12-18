Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt restores Ganga's single stream flow at Sangam, boosts pilgrim experience

Reminding of Bhagirath, who as per mythological belief, brought the sacred river to the earth through rigorous penance for the salvation of his ancestors, the department has undertaken this significant initiative under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt restores Ganga's single stream flow at Sangam, boosts pilgrim experience AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 1:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

The Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh has merged three distinct streams of the Ganga river at Sangam to enhance bathing facility for millions of devotees expected to attend the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025. 

Reminding of Bhagirath, who as per mythological belief, brought the sacred river to the earth through rigorous penance for the salvation of his ancestors, the department has undertaken this significant initiative under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Notably, Ganga had changed its course, splitting into three streams between Shastri Bridge and Sangam Nose, impacting her purity and complicating the organization of the Mahakumbh. The division not only limited the fair area but also disrupted arrangements for pilgrims. 

Now, with the Irrigation Department's effort, the river's original course has been restored, and it is flowing cohesively as a single stream. 

The strategic plan was developed by the department to ensure a grand Mahakumbh experience, providing seamless bathing facilities for the anticipated 40 crore devotees. 

This unification allows for simultaneous bathing by a maximum number of devotees at one centralized location, eliminating the need for bathing at multiple spots. 

The restoration of Maa Ganga's original form will not only enhance the sacred experience of devotees, but also ensure efficient fair management. 

To turn the plan into reality, the expertise of IIT Guwahati's team was sought. Based on their survey report, three massive dredging machines were deployed to streamline and expand the flow of Ganga in the Sangam area. 

Initially, the swift current and high water levels of the river posed significant challenges. Stabilizing the dredging machines in the strong flow and merging the two side streams with the central stream proved particularly difficult. 

To tackle these hurdles, the dredgers were strategically positioned at different points near Shastri Bridge. Simultaneously, sand was needed to expand the fair area. 

However, the powerful current repeatedly destabilized the heavy dredgers, causing discharge pipes to bend and making it difficult to control the equipment. 

To counter this, the team used large anchors, pontoon bridges, and thick ropes secured to the riverbanks to stabilize the machines. 

Dredging operations were carried out on a war footing in three shifts. Despite setbacks such as a damaged spud (support pin) on one dredger and another being pushed ashore by the current, the team remained steadfast. 

With the guidance of senior officials and unwavering determination, progress continued. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's advice, a fourth dredger was deployed, significantly enhancing both the speed and quality of the work. 

After relentless efforts, the three streams of Maa Ganga were successfully unified into a single flow. This achievement has made the Sangam area more spacious and better organized than ever before. 

Approximately 22 hectares of additional space has been created, allowing a large number of devotees to bathe at one central location simultaneously. To level this expanded area, five lakh metric tonnes of sand were arranged, ensuring a well-prepared and accessible fairground for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

IPS officer D Roopa files defamation case against IAS Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks vkp

IPS officer D Roopa files defamation case against IAS Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks

Karnataka: Man claims 3,000 Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru & he voted for Congress in viral video (WATCH) shk

Karnataka: Man claims 3,000 Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru & he voted for Congress in viral video (WATCH)

Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation anr

Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation

People know the truth PM Modi blasts Congress for insulting Dr Ambedkar, lists party's 'sins'; read posts snt

'Denied Bharat Ratna': PM Modi blasts Congress for insulting Dr Ambedkar, lists party's 'sins'; read posts

Recent Stories

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed NTI

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon