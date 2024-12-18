Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt restores Ganga's single stream flow at Sangam, boosts pilgrim experience

Reminding of Bhagirath, who as per mythological belief, brought the sacred river to the earth through rigorous penance for the salvation of his ancestors, the department has undertaken this significant initiative under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh has merged three distinct streams of the Ganga river at Sangam to enhance bathing facility for millions of devotees expected to attend the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

Notably, Ganga had changed its course, splitting into three streams between Shastri Bridge and Sangam Nose, impacting her purity and complicating the organization of the Mahakumbh. The division not only limited the fair area but also disrupted arrangements for pilgrims.

Now, with the Irrigation Department's effort, the river's original course has been restored, and it is flowing cohesively as a single stream.

The strategic plan was developed by the department to ensure a grand Mahakumbh experience, providing seamless bathing facilities for the anticipated 40 crore devotees.

This unification allows for simultaneous bathing by a maximum number of devotees at one centralized location, eliminating the need for bathing at multiple spots.

The restoration of Maa Ganga's original form will not only enhance the sacred experience of devotees, but also ensure efficient fair management.

To turn the plan into reality, the expertise of IIT Guwahati's team was sought. Based on their survey report, three massive dredging machines were deployed to streamline and expand the flow of Ganga in the Sangam area.

Initially, the swift current and high water levels of the river posed significant challenges. Stabilizing the dredging machines in the strong flow and merging the two side streams with the central stream proved particularly difficult.

To tackle these hurdles, the dredgers were strategically positioned at different points near Shastri Bridge. Simultaneously, sand was needed to expand the fair area.

However, the powerful current repeatedly destabilized the heavy dredgers, causing discharge pipes to bend and making it difficult to control the equipment.

To counter this, the team used large anchors, pontoon bridges, and thick ropes secured to the riverbanks to stabilize the machines.

Dredging operations were carried out on a war footing in three shifts. Despite setbacks such as a damaged spud (support pin) on one dredger and another being pushed ashore by the current, the team remained steadfast.

With the guidance of senior officials and unwavering determination, progress continued. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's advice, a fourth dredger was deployed, significantly enhancing both the speed and quality of the work.

After relentless efforts, the three streams of Maa Ganga were successfully unified into a single flow. This achievement has made the Sangam area more spacious and better organized than ever before.

Approximately 22 hectares of additional space has been created, allowing a large number of devotees to bathe at one central location simultaneously. To level this expanded area, five lakh metric tonnes of sand were arranged, ensuring a well-prepared and accessible fairground for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

