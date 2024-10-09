UP govt launches 'Ped Bachao' campaign to protect saplings

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has launched the 'Ped Bachao' (Save Trees) campaign to protect 36.80 crore saplings planted across the state. The initiative emphasizes maintenance and care, with officials urged to prioritize sapling survival from October 3 to January 14.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated a quarterly 'Ped Bachao' (Save Trees) campaign to safeguard the 36.80 crore saplings planted throughout the state. The campaign, running from October 3 to January 14, focuses on the maintenance and protection of these saplings, ensuring they thrive in their new environment.

On Tuesday, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, the state’s Minister for Forest, Environment, Zoological Park, and Climate Change, formally launched the campaign at Soumitra Van, situated along the Kukrail River. During the event, he reviewed the condition of previously planted saplings in the Soumitra forest, highlighting the importance of this initiative in the broader context of the government’s environmental commitments.



Dr. Saxena emphasized that the quarterly drive is integral to the ongoing 'Tree Planting Campaign.' He underscored the significance of each sapling, noting that they are planted in the name of mothers (Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam), a gesture reflecting deep respect and gratitude. He called upon officials to prioritize the care of these saplings and ensure their survival, stating, "Protection of every tree planted is the main responsibility of all of us."



Under the Chief Minister’s directives, Dr. Saxena announced his intention to personally inspect the progress of the saplings in various districts. He warned that any negligence in their maintenance would not be tolerated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The launch was attended by key officials, including Principal Chief Forest Conservator Sudhir Kumar Sharma and PCCF Wildlife Sanjay Srivastava, who are all tasked with the effective implementation of this vital initiative.

