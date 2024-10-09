Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt launches 'Ped Bachao' campaign to protect saplings

    The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has launched the 'Ped Bachao' (Save Trees) campaign to protect 36.80 crore saplings planted across the state. The initiative emphasizes maintenance and care, with officials urged to prioritize sapling survival from October 3 to January 14.

    UP govt launches Ped Bachao campaign to protect saplings vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated a quarterly 'Ped Bachao' (Save Trees) campaign to safeguard the 36.80 crore saplings planted throughout the state. The campaign, running from October 3 to January 14, focuses on the maintenance and protection of these saplings, ensuring they thrive in their new environment.

    On Tuesday, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, the state’s Minister for Forest, Environment, Zoological Park, and Climate Change, formally launched the campaign at Soumitra Van, situated along the Kukrail River. During the event, he reviewed the condition of previously planted saplings in the Soumitra forest, highlighting the importance of this initiative in the broader context of the government’s environmental commitments.

    Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes

    Dr. Saxena emphasized that the quarterly drive is integral to the ongoing 'Tree Planting Campaign.' He underscored the significance of each sapling, noting that they are planted in the name of mothers (Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam), a gesture reflecting deep respect and gratitude. He called upon officials to prioritize the care of these saplings and ensure their survival, stating, "Protection of every tree planted is the main responsibility of all of us."

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Under the Chief Minister’s directives, Dr. Saxena announced his intention to personally inspect the progress of the saplings in various districts. He warned that any negligence in their maintenance would not be tolerated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

    The launch was attended by key officials, including Principal Chief Forest Conservator Sudhir Kumar Sharma and PCCF Wildlife Sanjay Srivastava, who are all tasked with the effective implementation of this vital initiative.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you AJR

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    Recent Stories

    Future of intimacy: Women likely to choose robots over men by 2025, says expert AJR

    Future of intimacy: Women likely to choose robots over men by 2025, says expert

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Here's how much Jr Bachchan gets as fixed monthly income RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Here's how much Jr Bachchan gets as fixed monthly income

    Aditi Rao Hydari glowing skin routine you can follow at home gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari’s glowing skin routine you can follow at home

    Ticketless Free Train Travel: Exploring India's Bhakra Nangal Railway anr

    Bakhra-Nangal Railway service: Ticketless Free Train Travel in India

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon