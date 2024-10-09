Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party's third consecutive win in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, expressing his gratitude to party workers, officials, and voters through a message on social media.

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday (Oct 8), expressed his delight over the Bharatiya Janata Party's third consecutive victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Taking to his social media account on 'X', CM Yogi extended his congratulations to BJP workers, office bearers, and voters.

    In his message, CM Yogi stated that this victory, dedicated to the realization of the 'Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat' vision, reflects the people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies, the effective leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and the strength of the BJP's double-engine government.

    He further congratulated all the dedicated workers, office bearers, and esteemed voters for the party's historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024.

    CM Yogi also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Haryana for bestowing the BJP, driven by the spirit of 'Nation First,' with the honor of serving them.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical Threaten Mass Resignation in Solidarity with Juniors

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

    RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc vkp

    BREAKING: RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR 99 Results October 09 2024 winning ticket prize money 1st prize is Rs 25 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR-99 Results Today, October 09 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 25 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH) snt

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH)

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical Threaten Mass Resignation in Solidarity with Juniors

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death dmn

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon