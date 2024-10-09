Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party's third consecutive win in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, expressing his gratitude to party workers, officials, and voters through a message on social media.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday (Oct 8), expressed his delight over the Bharatiya Janata Party's third consecutive victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Taking to his social media account on 'X', CM Yogi extended his congratulations to BJP workers, office bearers, and voters.

In his message, CM Yogi stated that this victory, dedicated to the realization of the 'Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat' vision, reflects the people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies, the effective leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and the strength of the BJP's double-engine government.

He further congratulated all the dedicated workers, office bearers, and esteemed voters for the party's historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024.

CM Yogi also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Haryana for bestowing the BJP, driven by the spirit of 'Nation First,' with the honor of serving them.

Latest Videos