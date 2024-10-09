Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is launching a digital platform to resolve industrial disputes efficiently. Developed by Sritron India Limited, the e-court system will allow parties to upload documents, track cases, and receive automated notifications.

Lucknow: In its ongoing efforts to enhance the industrial environment in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is set to implement significant measures to strengthen the e-court framework for resolving industrial disputes.

Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a comprehensive digital solution will be developed to manage these disputes through the e-court platform within the Industrial Tribunal.

Sritron India Limited has been tasked with the responsibility of developing the e-court system. It is noteworthy that through this system, the focus will be on registering cases related to industrial disputes and developing a seamless interface for all parties.

Importantly, participants will be able to upload their inputs and documents on this platform to verify whether their submissions meet legal requirements. Furthermore, the system will automatically validate these submissions and generate a unique case number, confirming to applicants that their cases are currently under review.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, the e-court platform will enhance the effective management of all received cases, allowing for tracking from acceptance to resolution. The system will provide tools for court staff to review and verify cases, ensuring proper classification and adherence to procedures.

Cases will be categorized by type, such as salary disputes, wrongful termination, and more, to streamline processing and assignment. Additionally, the platform will feature a scheduling system that sets dates and times for hearings, accommodating both court resources and the schedules of the parties involved. It will also facilitate case transfers between authorities or courts.

Moreover, the platform will integrate automated notifications for all parties and include a calendar system to update case records and manage scheduled dates and times. The issuance of court orders and notices will be streamlined using customizable templates with automation capabilities tailored to case developments.

The platform will accommodate various delivery methods, including electronic notifications and physical mail, while also tracking the status of issued documents to ensure they are received and acknowledged. For user management, it will feature role-based accessibility to manage permissions for court staff, officers, and lawyers, allowing for the creation and updating of profiles.

Additionally, the platform will offer insights into various metrics, including case statistics, processing times, and backlogs, utilizing reporting and analytics tools. It will integrate with existing systems, facilitating data exchange with law firms and government agencies.

Interface will be developed to keep sensitive information safe

- The e-court platform and interface under development will incorporate robust security measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with all legal standards.

- The system will also offer user support through a help desk, along with training materials, including tutorials and guides, to assist users in navigating the platform effectively.

- Regular maintenance and updates will be conducted to keep the platform functional and responsive to emerging needs, thereby ensuring the effective and efficient management of industrial disputes.

- It will provide dispute resolution facilities in four phases, prioritizing various areas while also issuing court orders and notices.

