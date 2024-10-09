Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes

    The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is launching a digital platform to resolve industrial disputes efficiently. Developed by Sritron India Limited, the e-court system will allow parties to upload documents, track cases, and receive automated notifications. 

    Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Lucknow: In its ongoing efforts to enhance the industrial environment in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is set to implement significant measures to strengthen the e-court framework for resolving industrial disputes. 

    Also Read: Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a comprehensive digital solution will be developed to manage these disputes through the e-court platform within the Industrial Tribunal.

    Sritron India Limited has been tasked with the responsibility of  developing the e-court system. It is noteworthy that through this system, the focus will be on registering cases related to industrial disputes and developing a seamless interface for all parties. 

    Importantly, participants will be able to upload their inputs and documents on this platform to verify whether their submissions meet legal requirements. Furthermore, the system will automatically validate these submissions and generate a unique case number, confirming to applicants that their cases are currently under review.

    In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, the e-court platform will enhance the effective management of all received cases, allowing for tracking from acceptance to resolution. The system will provide tools for court staff to review and verify cases, ensuring proper classification and adherence to procedures.

    Cases will be categorized by type, such as salary disputes, wrongful termination, and more, to streamline processing and assignment. Additionally, the platform will feature a scheduling system that sets dates and times for hearings, accommodating both court resources and the schedules of the parties involved. It will also facilitate case transfers between authorities or courts.

    Moreover, the platform will integrate automated notifications for all parties and include a calendar system to update case records and manage scheduled dates and times. The issuance of court orders and notices will be streamlined using customizable templates with automation capabilities tailored to case developments.

    The platform will accommodate various delivery methods, including electronic notifications and physical mail, while also tracking the status of issued documents to ensure they are received and acknowledged. For user management, it will feature role-based accessibility to manage permissions for court staff, officers, and lawyers, allowing for the creation and updating of profiles.

    Additionally, the platform will offer insights into various metrics, including case statistics, processing times, and backlogs, utilizing reporting and analytics tools. It will integrate with existing systems, facilitating data exchange with law firms and government agencies.

    Interface will be developed to keep sensitive information safe

    - The e-court platform and interface under development will incorporate robust security measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with all legal standards.

    - The system will also offer user support through a help desk, along with training materials, including tutorials and guides, to assist users in navigating the platform effectively.

    - Regular maintenance and updates will be conducted to keep the platform functional and responsive to emerging needs, thereby ensuring the effective and efficient management of industrial disputes.

    - It will provide dispute resolution facilities in four phases, prioritizing various areas while also issuing court orders and notices.

    Also Read: Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge gcw

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical Threaten Mass Resignation in Solidarity with Juniors

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

    RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc vkp

    BREAKING: RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc

    Recent Stories

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge gcw

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH) snt

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH)

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical Threaten Mass Resignation in Solidarity with Juniors

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon