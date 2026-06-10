PM Modi attacked Congress, saying its sluggish growth was cunningly called the 'Hindu growth rate'. He said it should be the 'Congress rate of growth' and contrasted its failures with the NDA government's development achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying it had left the country in an "abyss of helplessness, destitution and inferiority complex," and said "the sluggish growth rate" during the long years of Congress rule from fifties to eighties was "with great cunning" labelled the "Hindu growth rate".

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Addressing the NDA leaders' meeting, he said that while the style, responsibility, and failure were of Congress, the stigma was pinned on the country's vast Hindu population and said it should instead have been labelled "Congress rate of growth".

'Congress Plunged Country into Abyss'

The NDA leaders hailed PM Modi's leadership and congratulated him on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said that the country's growth picked up pace during Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

"The Congress had plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex. The nation was conditioned to believe that development in India inevitably moves at a snail's pace, that rapid growth was simply not possible here. With great cunning, this sluggish growth was labelled the 'Hindu Growth Rate', implying that while the style, responsibility, and failure were all Congress's, the stigma was pinned on the country's vast Hindu population," he said.

"In reality, this phenomenon should have been named "Congress Growth Rate." This "Congress Growth Rate" was characterised by a complete absence of governance, policy, intent, and decisiveness. It was under Atal ji's leadership that the NDA government first came to power; only then did we catch a glimpse of what accelerated development looks like. Unfortunately, however, in 2004, the country was once again caught in a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress," he added.

NDA's Development Trajectory Since 2014

PM Modi alleged that Congress dragged the country into multi-crore rupee scams. "The nation's destiny changed again when the NDA government was formed in 2014. The country witnessed the pace of development when intent, policy, and decision-making align and work in unison. The nation saw tasks that used to take decades being accomplished in mere months," he said.

"From 74 airports in 2014 to over 160 airports by 2026; from 1,000 kilometres of expressways in 2014 to 6,700 kilometres by 2026; from metro services in just five cities in 2014 to over twenty cities by 2026; and from Rs 700 crore in defence exports in 2014 to Rs 23,000 crore by 2026, the country has traversed a long journey. In 2014, there were only 25 crore internet users in the country; today, over 100 crore users are connected to the internet. In 2014, digital payments were negligible; today, India ranks number one in digital transactions," he added.

Referring to achievements of his government in various sectors, PM Modi pointed to strides in such as communications and semi-conductors.

"In 2014, India imported the majority of the mobile phones it required. Today, India manufactures over 330 million mobile handsets domestically. In 2014, solar capacity stood at just 2.5 gigawatts; today, it exceeds 150 gigawatts. Ethanol blending was merely 1.5% in 2014, whereas today it has reached 20%. In 2014, the country did not have a single semiconductor unit; today, more than 10 semiconductor units under construction are propelling India towards modernity. We made the country's needs the foundation of our policies and decisions, adopting a fresh mindset to take new initiatives. We established a Ministry of Skill Development for the youth," he said.

New Ministries and Inclusive Welfare Initiatives

"A separate Ministry of Cooperation was created to strengthen the cooperative sector, and a dedicated Ministry of Fisheries was set up for our fisherfolk. Our focus was clear: no one should be left behind in this race for development. We enacted legislation for Divyangjan (differently-abled persons) and launched schemes like 'Janman' for tribal communities. Previously, livestock rearers and fisherfolk did not benefit from the Kisan Credit Card; we extended this facility to them as well. Furthermore, our government has provided the 'SVANidhi' credit card facility to street vendors," he added.

PM Modi asked if so much could be achieved in 12 years, why didn't it happen over the preceding decades.

"This illustrates the difference between the Congress-era growth rate and the NDA-era growth rate. One system kept people waiting; today's system delivers results. One system used to stall and derail work; today's system ensures that work gets done on time and on a massive scale. The story from 2014 to 2026 is not merely a tale of statistics. It is the story of an India that has, for the first time, begun to run at its full potential, an India that sets ambitious goals and works tirelessly to achieve them," he said.

Achievements Amidst Global Turmoil

He said NDA government achievements came while battling global instability and turmoil. "There is another notable aspect of the NDA's achievements over these 12 years: we secured them amidst a period of global instability and turmoil. This era has repeatedly demonstrated the benefits of having a stable government," he said.

"We can never forget the time of the COVID-19 pandemic; while there was chaos and distress everywhere, India successfully forged ahead even while confronting that crisis. Even as the economies of major nations across the world struggle, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7% in 2025-26. Furthermore, in the last quarter, which ended on March 31st, India's growth rate stood at 7.8%," he added.

Forging Ahead with the Dream of 'Viksit Bharat'

He said a major success of the NDA's 12 years in power is that the country has broken free "from the web of Congress's machinations".

"Today, every citizen of the country is filled with the dream of a Viksit Bharat. The dream of a Viksit Bharat is no longer limited to any single individual, government, or political party; it has become the dream and the resolve of every single person in the country. We must dedicate every moment to the fulfilment of this dream," he added. (ANI)