Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

    According to Prayagraj Development Authority officials, the demolition notice was issued on May 25 by the zonal officer and joint secretary following the non-submission of records within the stipulated deadline of May 24

    UP govt bulldozer alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed house
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Prayagraj, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    The administration in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is all set to demolish the house of Javed Mohammed alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the violence which erupted on Friday during protests against the controversial remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad.

    The notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) asked residents of the house in JK Ashiana Colony of Kareli to vacate by 11 am on Sunday. The luxurious two-storey house is constructed over an area of 1500 square feet. According to the PDA, Javed is accused of building the house without getting the map approved by the authority. 

    Also Read: Prophet row: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by... ' - UP official warns rioters

    According to Prayagraj Development Authority officials, the demolition notice was issued on May 25 by the zonal officer and joint secretary following the non-submission of records within the stipulated deadline of May 24. 

    Javed is currently in police custody. Prayagraj Police have accused him of being the mastermind of the violence that erupted in the area that saw a mob set on fire motorcycles and carts and attempt to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police had to resort to using tear gas and lathis to disperse the mob and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence. 

    The Prayagraj Police presented 68 miscreants, who were arrested for the violence after Friday prayers, before the district court on Saturday evening after the Judicial Magistrate sent 64 of them to Naini Central Jail. Four other accused were sent to the Children's Observation Home Khuldabad as they were minors. 

    The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested 255 people from across the state in connection with Friday's violence. While 68 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 64 were held in Saharanpur, 50 in Hathras, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 27 in Moradabad, 13 in Firozabad, three in Aligarh and two in Jalaun.

    'Strictest action will be taken'

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday issued a stern warning to those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

    While issuing directives to officials, Yogi said that anti-social elements, who have been involved in chaotic efforts to trample the peaceful atmosphere in different parts of the state need to face 'strictest action'.

    Stating that there was no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society, the chief minister told officials that while no innocent should be harassed, not a single guilty should be spared.

    The Yogi Adityanath administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. The chief minister has ignored critics who have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

    Also Read: Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India snt

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25 snt

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence snt

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

    Prophet row violence: Every Friday is followed by a Saturday - UP official warns rioters snt

    Prophet row: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by... ' - UP official warns rioters

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Numerology Predictions for June 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hollywood Jurassic World Dominion Day 2 box office report Dinosaurs beat Deadpool 2 The Lion King The Jungle Book at Indian market drb

    Jurassic World Dominion Day 2: Dinosaurs beat Deadpool 2, The Lion King, The Jungle Book at Indian market

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 12, 2022

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022 History Significance Importance Theme drb

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022: History, Significance, Theme, all you need to know about the day

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon