Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

According to Prayagraj Development Authority officials, the demolition notice was issued on May 25 by the zonal officer and joint secretary following the non-submission of records within the stipulated deadline of May 24

The administration in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is all set to demolish the house of Javed Mohammed alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the violence which erupted on Friday during protests against the controversial remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad.

The notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) asked residents of the house in JK Ashiana Colony of Kareli to vacate by 11 am on Sunday. The luxurious two-storey house is constructed over an area of 1500 square feet. According to the PDA, Javed is accused of building the house without getting the map approved by the authority.

Javed is currently in police custody. Prayagraj Police have accused him of being the mastermind of the violence that erupted in the area that saw a mob set on fire motorcycles and carts and attempt to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police had to resort to using tear gas and lathis to disperse the mob and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence.

The Prayagraj Police presented 68 miscreants, who were arrested for the violence after Friday prayers, before the district court on Saturday evening after the Judicial Magistrate sent 64 of them to Naini Central Jail. Four other accused were sent to the Children's Observation Home Khuldabad as they were minors.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested 255 people from across the state in connection with Friday's violence. While 68 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 64 were held in Saharanpur, 50 in Hathras, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 27 in Moradabad, 13 in Firozabad, three in Aligarh and two in Jalaun.

'Strictest action will be taken'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday issued a stern warning to those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

While issuing directives to officials, Yogi said that anti-social elements, who have been involved in chaotic efforts to trample the peaceful atmosphere in different parts of the state need to face 'strictest action'.

Stating that there was no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society, the chief minister told officials that while no innocent should be harassed, not a single guilty should be spared.

The Yogi Adityanath administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. The chief minister has ignored critics who have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

