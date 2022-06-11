Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday said Pakistan is jealous of the peace prevailing in India and its growing reputation.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday said Pakistan is jealous of the peace prevailing in India and its growing reputation and called for the caution to guard against the use of religious fanatics to create unrest.

Against the backdrop of protests in West Bengal and other states over the remarks of former BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad, the minister said the creation of a conflict in this diverse culture is a challenge for the country and is a matter of concern.

"Everyone knows that some people are jealous of India's rising reputation and peace. Who are they? It's our neighbour Pakistan. Our country needs to be alert if someone is going on this path using some fanatics on religious grounds. The government is on alert and going to act as per the law," Patel said after attending a programme.

He said creating such a situation in the country's mixed culture, which has no conflict, is a matter of concern and a challenge for the country.

"I confidently say that somewhere the forces from abroad might have bad intentions and conspire, but those who are here (in the country) are becoming their (forces from abroad) weapon, and the country needs to be alert about them," he said.

Patel added that the Central government and the BJP want the Ganga-Jamuni tradition (religious harmony) to continue in the country.

Two dead in Ranchi, Howrah simmers

Meanwhile, two persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Ranchi, and fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after the riotous protests against the controversial remarks by BJP's now-sacked two functionaries.

Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi (22), who had gunshot wounds on his head, and 24-year-old Mohammad Sahil, with bullet injuries on neck, died during treatment, an official of state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said in Ranchi. "Both were residents of Ranchi," he said, adding that eight others are in the ICU.

Authorities suspended the Internet and tightened security in the affected districts as they cracked down on protesters allegedly involved in the violence and clashed with police personnel, with nearly 240 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Cases have also been registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states where people held massive protests after Friday prayers demanding the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

While a bandh was observed on Saturday in the Jharkhand capital on a call by Hindu outfits against the violence, around 2,500 police personnel were deployed, and the internet was suspended in the district.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren formed a two-member committee comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, a senior official told PTI. He said the committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week.

The West Bengal government affected a police reshuffle in Howrah district, appointing Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City and other officers after an emergency meeting at the state secretariat.

BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to the violence-hit Howrah district. "His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, said the situation in West Bengal was fast turning into that in Kashmir. Following Majumdar's arrest, BJP leaders and workers hit the streets in Kolkata, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh managed to enter Howrah and visit the areas where his party's offices were attacked.

(With inputs from PTI)