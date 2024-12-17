UP government announces Rs 17,865 crore supplementary budget with key allocations

Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna presented the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore.

To ensure uninterrupted development in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government presented its second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Tuesday. The budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore, including new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore.

This is the second supplementary budget of the financial year, accounting for 2.42% of the original budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore. Earlier, the Yogi government had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With both supplementary budgets combined, the total budget for the financial year 2024-25 now stands at Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to development, Khanna emphasized that the Yogi government prioritizes progress and has the constitutional right to present supplementary budgets as needed through the assembly. He informed that the budget includes Rs 790.49 crore for new proposals and Rs 422.56 crore as the estimated central share for various central schemes.

Additionally, the budget has provisions to reimburse Rs 30.48 crore taken earlier from the contingency fund.

The Finance Minister stated that the supplementary budget will allocate funds to various departments based on their needs. Key allocations include Rs 8,587.27 crore for the Energy Department, Rs 2,438.63 crore for the Finance Department, Rs 1,592.28 crore for the Family Welfare Department, and Rs 1,001 crore for the Animal Husbandry Department.

Additionally, Rs 805 crore has been allocated for the Public Works Department, Rs 515 crore for the Primary Education Department, Rs 505 crore for the Information Department, Rs 454.01 crore for the Panchayati Raj Department, and Rs 354.54 crore for the Medical Education and Training Department.

The Yogi government had presented its original budget in February this year, amounting to over Rs 7.36 lakh crore. Later, on July 30, a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore was introduced.

Now, five months later, the government has once again brought a second supplementary budget to accelerate development works. This budget was unanimously approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning.

A supplementary budget is a financial document presented by the government during a financial year when additional expenses are required beyond the initially approved budget. This budget is introduced to cover expenses that were not included in the estimated budget or have become necessary due to new circumstances.

It is brought mid-year to allocate extra funds for any department or ministry’s plans. The supplementary budget is presented along with an estimate of these additional expenditures.

